    Vacuum Cleaner accessories

    HEPA filter

    FC8038
      -{discount-value}

      This Philips FC8038/01 HEPA 13 washable filter for your vacuum cleaner catches at least 99.95% of all harmful microscopic vermin that causes respiratory allergies.

      For clean healthy air in your home

      s-filter is the standard exhaust filter

      s-filter is the standard exhaust filter

      s-filter is the standard exhaust filter that is widely available and easily recognizable by its logo. It does fits most Philips vacuum cleaners, but also vacuum cleaners of Electrolux, AEG, Volta, and Tornado.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessory specifications

        Number of exhaust filters
        1
        Replacement filter for
        • AEG vacuum cleaners
        • Electrolux vacuum cleaners
        • FC9000-F9099
        • FC9100-FC9199
        • FC9200-FC9299
        • Tornado vacuum cleaners
        • Volta vacuum cleaners

      • Replaceable part

        Fits product types
        • FC6841/01
        • FC6842/01
        • FC6843/01
        • FC6843/02
        • FC6843/03
        • FC6843/04
        • FC6844/01
        • FC6844/02
        • FC8381/01
        • FC8381/02
        • FC8381/11
        • FC8382/01
        • FC8386/01
        • FC8386/11
        • FC8388/02
        • FC8390/01
        • FC8390/02
        • FC8392/01
        • FC8394/01
        • FC8396/01
        • FC8397/02
        • FC8424/02
        • FC8425/02
        • FC8429/02
        • FC8430/02
        • HR6642/01
        • HR6651/02
        • HR6651/04
        • HR6655/01
        • HR6661/01
        • HR8368/01
        • HR8370/01
        • HR8372/02
        • HR8372/03
        • HR8372/04
        • HR8372/06
        • HR8374/02
        • HR8376/05
        • HR8376/07
        • HR8376/08
        • HR8378/07
        • HR8501/01
        • HR8502/01
        • HR8502/06
        • HR8503/01
        • HR8504/01
        • HR8505/01
        • HR8507/02
        • HR8507/09
        • HR8508/02
        • HR8508/16
        • HR8508/19
        • HR8514/01
        • HR8514/91
        • HR8525/02
        • HR8532/01
        • HR8532/02
        • HR8534/01
        • HR8536/01
        • HR8536/02
        • HR8536/05
        • HR8539/01
        • HR8539/02
        • HR8539/05
        • HR8542/01
        • HR8546/02
        • HR8556/01
        • HR8556/02
        • HR8564/01
        • HR8564/11
        • HR8564/91
        • HR8565/01
        • HR8565/02
        • HR8565/11
        • HR8565/12
        • HR8565/17
        • HR8566/01
        • HR8566/02
        • HR8566/05
        • HR8566/11
        • HR8566/12
        • HR8566/15
        • HR8566/19
        • HR8566/22
        • HR8567/01
        • HR8567/02
        • HR8567/04
        • HR8567/09
        • HR8567/11
        • HR8567/12
        • HR8568/01
        • HR8568/02
        • HR8568/04
        • HR8568/09
        • HR8568/11
        • HR8568/12
        • HR8568/18
        • HR8568/19
        • HR8568/25
        • HR8569/12
        • HR8569/17
        • HR8569/18
        • HR8570/12
        • HR8570/15
        • HR8570/38
        • HR8570/57
        • HR8571/15
        • HR8571/18
        • HR8572/11
        • HR8572/12
        • HR8572/18
        • HR8572/24
        • HR8572/28
        • HR8572/34
        • HR8573/12
        • HR8581/04
        • HR8581/10
        • HR8581/11
        • HR8582/14
        • HR8701/01
        • HR8704/02
        • HR8707/05
        • HR8731/01
        • HR8731/02
        • HR8731/05
        • HR8733/01
        • HR8733/05
        • HR8735/01
        • HR8735/02
        • HR8755/02
        • HR8755/04
        • HR8775/05
        • HR8825/02
        • HR8837/02
        • HR8847/01
        • HR8858/02
        • HR8880/01
        • HR8881/02
        • HR8882/02
        • HR8884/01
        • HR8891/06
        • HR8891/16
        • HR8891/17
        • HR8893/02
        • HR8893/06
        • HR8893/15
        • HR8895/17
        • HR8897/02
        • HR8897/03
        • HR8897/04
        • HR8897/06
        • HR8898/06
        • HR8899/01
        • HR8900/12
        • HR8900/14
        • HR8900/15
        • HR8900/17
        • HR8901/09
        • HR8903/02
        • HR8903/05
        • HR8903/09
        • HR8903/12
        • HR8903/15
        • HR8903/17
        • HR8907/02
        • HR8909/05
        • HR8910/09
        • HR8910/12
        • HR8910/15
        • HR8948/01
        • HR8948/09
        • HR8981/18
        • HR8982/15

