Dual amplifier for better sound performance

Dual amplifier ensures enhanced sound performance by reducing inter-modulation between the woofer and tweeter, since each transducer is driven by its own dedicated amplifier. The result is deep and powerful bass sounds that have high impact without interfering too much with the higher frequencies so they remain pure and detailed. Utilized in combination with precise, active crossover design, better control on the phase and frequency response of each transducer is achieved, resulting in more balanced and natural sound.