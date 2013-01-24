Home
      Powerful music wirelessly

      Stream music wirelessly over Bluetooth® from any smart device. A dual amplifier offers better sound quality and 230W RMS total output power gives music a solid punch. See all benefits

        Powerful music wirelessly

        • Bluetooth®
        Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth™ from your smartphone

        Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth™ from your smartphone

        Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even loptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.

        Dual amplifier for better sound performance

        Dual amplifier for better sound performance

        Dual amplifier ensures enhanced sound performance by reducing inter-modulation between the woofer and tweeter, since each transducer is driven by its own dedicated amplifier. The result is deep and powerful bass sounds that have high impact without interfering too much with the higher frequencies so they remain pure and detailed. Utilized in combination with precise, active crossover design, better control on the phase and frequency response of each transducer is achieved, resulting in more balanced and natural sound.

        MAX Sound for instant power boost

        MAX Sound for instant power boost

        MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass, maximizing volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass and volume to maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplifying of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.

        Audio-in for portable music playback

        Audio-in for portable music playback

        The Audio in connectivity allows direct playback of Audio in content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the Audio in is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Digital tuning with preset stations for extra convenience

        Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Total Sound Power (RMS)
          230  W
          Sound Enhancement
          MAX Sound
          Output Power
          230W

        • Loudspeakers

          Main Speaker
          • 2" tweeter
          • 2 way
          • Bass Reflex Speaker System
          • 5.25" woofer
          Number of Loudspeakers
          2

        • Audio Playback

          Number of Discs
          1
          Loader Type
          Tray
          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • Repeat/one/disk/program
          • Shuffle Play
          • Fast Forward/Backward
          • Next/Previous Track Search
          • Repeat Play
          • 20-Track Programmable
          USB Direct Modes
          • Fast Backward/Fast Forward
          • Play/Pause
          • Previous/Next
          • Program Play
          • Repeat
          • Shuffle
          • Stop

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner Bands
          FM Stereo
          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Station presets
          20

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • CD Alarm
          • Sleep timer
          • Radio Alarm
          • USB alarm
          Clock
          On main display
          Display Type
          VFD display

        • Connectivity

          Audio Connections
          RCA Aux in
          Bluetooth profiles
          A2DP
          Audio in (3.5mm)
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Remote control
          21key
          Included accessories
          • User Manual
          • Quick start guide
          • Guarantee booklet

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          280  mm
          Set Height
          118  mm
          Set Depth
          230  mm
          Speaker Width
          204  mm
          Speaker Height
          309  mm
          Speaker Depth
          145  mm
          Packaging Width
          497  mm
          Packaging Height
          367  mm
          Packaging Depth
          280  mm
          Net Weight
          4.1  kg

        • Power

          Power supply
          110-240V

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • User Manual
        • Quick start guide
        • Guarantee booklet

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

