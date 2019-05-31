Search terms

    Genuine replacement filter

    NanoProtect HEPA

    FY0194/30
    Powerful protection for the best performance
      Genuine replacement filter NanoProtect HEPA

      FY0194/30
      Powerful protection for the best performance

      The NanoProtect HEPA makes sure you are protected from viruses, bacteria, pollen, dust, PM2.5 and pet dander. See all benefits

      Genuine replacement filter NanoProtect HEPA

      Powerful protection for the best performance

      The NanoProtect HEPA makes sure you are protected from viruses, bacteria, pollen, dust, PM2.5 and pet dander. See all benefits

      Powerful protection for the best performance

      The NanoProtect HEPA makes sure you are protected from viruses, bacteria, pollen, dust, PM2.5 and pet dander. See all benefits

      Genuine replacement filter NanoProtect HEPA

      Powerful protection for the best performance

      The NanoProtect HEPA makes sure you are protected from viruses, bacteria, pollen, dust, PM2.5 and pet dander. See all benefits

        Powerful protection for the best performance

        Genuine Philips filter that fits perfectly

        • Up to 12 months lifetime
        • Filters 99.5% 0.003μm particles
        Perfect fit for consistently high performance

        Perfect fit for consistently high performance

        Genuine Philips filter was designed together with the device itself to ensure a perfect fit which guarantees the continuously smooth operation of the device.

        Philips filters ensure that your device works effectively

        Philips filters ensure that your device works effectively

        Philips air filters go through a set of mandatory and strict inspection tests before releasing from factory. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests, for continuous operation 24/7. Our filters are designed to provide the best performance of your Philips purifier until the last day of the filter’s lifespan.

        The NanoProtect HEPA filter cleans faster than H13 (4)

        The NanoProtect HEPA filter cleans faster than H13 (4)

        NanoProtect HEPA filter's low-resistance fibers maximize the airflow. The electrostatic charge attracts particles as small as 0.003 microns with 99.98% of efficiency, enabling the filter to clean the air faster than a medically used HEPA H13 filter (4)

        Up to 99.9% virus removal

        Up to 99.9% virus removal

        The purifier captures aerosols including those which may contain respiratory viruses. Tested independently to remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air. Also tested for coronavirus (8).

        Up to 24 months of usage

        Up to 24 months of usage

        Philips NanoProtect HEPA filter provides consistent protection and guarantees optimal filtration to up to 2 years. (1)

        Follow the Smart filter status indicator on your device

        Follow the Smart filter status indicator on your device

        Your Philips device notifies you when to clean your pre-filter and when to replace the filter. This takes less than a minute. The maintenance of the device is effortless to ensure that youalways enjoy clean, healthy air.

        Technical Specifications

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimension of packaging (LxWxH)
          195*195*188  mm
          Dimension of product (LxWxH)
          185*120*175 mm
          Weight of product
          0.21  kg
          Weight incl. packaging
          0.33  kg

        • Design and finishing

          Color(s)
          White,black

        • Replacement

          For Philips air purifier(s)
          AC0819, AC0820

        • Performance

          Particle filtration
          99.5% at 0.003 microns
          Allergen filtration
          99.99%
          Virus & Aerosol filtration
          99.9%

        • Maintenance

          Wash under water
          No
          Clean with a brush
          No
          Clean with chemical products
          No

            • (1) Recommended lifetime is calculated based on the Philips users’ average usage time and the WHO urban outdoor pollution level data. Actual lifetime is impacted by usage environments and frequencies.
            • (2) Only applicable for selected models with connectivity
            • (3) Only applicable in those countries where the Philips shop is available
            • (4) NanoProtect HEPA filter material provides lower air flow resistance than the material from a HEPA H13 filter, enabling a Philips air purifier with NanoProtect to deliver a higher Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) than with an equivalently-sized certified HEPA H13 filter
            • (5) From the air which passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.
            • (6) Contingent on the filter being used with AC1711 or 1715 Philips purifier
            • (7) Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Health group Ltd. tested in a 28.5m³ test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A(H1N1).
            • (8) Microbial Reduction Rate Test at external lab, in a test chamber contaminated with avian coronavirus (IBV) aerosols, with Philips HEPA NanoProtect filter.

