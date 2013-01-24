Search terms
Kids' Hair Clipper
The professional blade with shorter ceramic cutter and rounded tips can easily catch and cut kids' soft hair without pulling hair or scratching skin.
Protect kids‘ delicate skin against scratches or cuts.
Easily catches & cuts kids' soft, uneven hair.
Multiple combs from 1mm to 18mm length setting, easy to reach even narrow area.
55db(A) ultra low noise while operating, giving a peaceful experience for your kid.
IPX 7 means the clipper is waterproof. You can clean the hair clipper safely and easily in water after use.
Slim blades for easy clipping your kids' small head, designed to reach the tricky areas around the ears easily.
Tailored hard case for easy, convenient and clean storage of clipper, combs and adaptor.
