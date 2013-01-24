  • 30 day return guarantee

    HAIR clippers

    Hairclipper series 1000

    Kids' Hair Clipper

    HC1091/15
    Safe glide, gentle touch, professional care
      Hairclipper series 1000 Kids' Hair Clipper

      HC1091/15
      Overall Rating / 5

      • Special designed cutting system for safe use
      • Special designed rounded tips
      • Shorter ceramic cutter
      • Slim blades for easy clipping your kids' small head
      • With 55db(A) our most quiet hair clipper
        Hairclipper series 1000

        Hairclipper series 1000

        Kids' Hair Clipper

        Safe glide, gentle touch, professional care

        Your new Philips kid hair clipper with ultra-silent motor, professional blade with special designed rounded tips, multiple combs and water proof design allows you to give your child a professional haircut in the comfort of your own home.
        Special designed cutting system for safe use

        Special designed cutting system for safe use

        The professional blade with shorter ceramic cutter and rounded tips can easily catch and cut kids' soft hair without pulling hair or scratching skin.

        Special designed rounded tips

        Special designed rounded tips

        Protect kids‘ delicate skin against scratches or cuts.

        Shorter ceramic cutter

        Shorter ceramic cutter

        Easily catches & cuts kids' soft, uneven hair.

        Multiple combs from 1mm to 18mm length settings.

        Multiple combs from 1mm to 18mm length settings.

        Multiple combs from 1mm to 18mm length setting, easy to reach even narrow area.

        With 55db(A) our most quiet hair clipper

        With 55db(A) our most quiet hair clipper

        55db(A) ultra low noise while operating, giving a peaceful experience for your kid.

        IPX 7 waterproof for safe and easy cleaning under the tap

        IPX 7 waterproof for safe and easy cleaning under the tap

        IPX 7 means the clipper is waterproof. You can clean the hair clipper safely and easily in water after use.

        Slim blades for easy clipping your kids' small head

        Slim blades for easy clipping your kids' small head, designed to reach the tricky areas around the ears easily.

        Tailored hard case for easy and clean storage

        Tailored hard case for easy, convenient and clean storage of clipper, combs and adaptor.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Pouch
          Hard pouch
          Maintenance
          Cleaning brush
          Oil in pack
          Yes

        • Ease of use

          Cleaning
          Fully washable
          Charging time
          8 hours
          Clipping time
          45 minutes
          Charging
          • Cordless & corded operation
          • Rechargeable
          Display
          Charging indication

        • Design

          Color
          White & light mint

        • Service

          Guarantee
          2 years

        • Power

          Battery type
          Ni-MH
          Voltage
          100-240 V
          Max power consumption
          2  W

