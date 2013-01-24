Home
    Healthy meals at the touch of a button
      Avance Collection Multicooker

      Healthy meals at the touch of a button

      This Premium Philips multi-cooker allows to prepare a wide variety of dishes easily with 10 preset smart functions,and with special Philips designed ultra thick hard nano ceramic coated inner pot, double-coiled super heating plate. See all benefits

      This Premium Philips multi-cooker allows to prepare a wide variety of dishes easily with 10 preset smart functions,and with special Philips designed ultra thick hard nano ceramic coated inner pot, double-coiled super heating plate.

        Healthy meals at the touch of a button

        10 functions in one easy to use machine

        • 4L
        • 16 cups
        Top Lid totally removal

        Top Lid totally removal

        Top Lid totally removal for ease of cleaning under running tap water.

        Smart heating technology and temperature control

        Smart heating technology and temperature control

        Smart heating technology and temperature control for optimal and evenly cooked results.

        24-hour preset timer ensuring dishes are ready in time

        24-hour preset timer ensuring dishes are ready in time

        Nano Ceramic coating is 3 times harder than normal coating

        Nano Ceramic coating is 3 times harder than normal coating

        10 Automatic programs

        10 Automatic programs with smart heating and temperature control for optimal results.

        A unqiue Philips CookBook with 35+ tasty recipes

        A unqiue Philips CookBook with 35+ tasty recipes that meets your everyday needs.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Automatic keep-warm function
          Yes
          Swing handle for easy carrying
          Yes
          Advanced lid design for easy and safe access
          Yes
          Backlit LCD display
          Yes

        • Design specifications

          Color(s)
          Silver
          Color of control panel
          Silver

        • Accessories

          Spatula
          Yes
          Plastic steam tray
          Yes
          Rice scoop
          Yes
          Spoon for grains
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          120  V
          Frequency
          ~60  Hz
          Wattage
          860  W
          Cord length
          1.2  m
          Capacity
          4  L

