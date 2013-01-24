Home
    Good coffee easily
      Good coffee easily

      Enjoy good coffee with a reliable coffeemaker in a smart and compact design for easy storage

      Good coffee easily

      Enjoy good coffee with a reliable coffeemaker in a smart and compact design for easy storage See all benefits

        Good coffee easily

        Holds 4 to 6 cups, compact design

        • 0.6 liter
        • 650 W
        • Black
        Detachable filter for easy filling and cleaning

        Detachable filter for easy filling and cleaning

        Detachable filter for easy filling and cleaning

        Dishwasher-proof parts

        Dishwasher-proof parts

        Dishwasher-proof parts for easy and convenient cleaning.

        Drip stop to interrupt the brewing whenever you like

        Drip stop to interrupt the brewing whenever you like

        The Philips cofee machines has drip stop to interrupt the brewing whenever you like.

        Illuminated power switch

        Illuminated power switch

        Light indicates that the Philips coffee machine is switched on.

        Translucent water tank shows the water level in the tank

        Translucent water tank shows the water level in the tank

        Translucent water tank shows the water level in the tank.

        Cord storage for easy storage of redundant cord length

        Cord storage for easy storage of redundant cord length

        Technical Specifications

        • Design specifications

          Color(s)
          Black
          Materials
          Polypropylene/ Glass jug
          Filter holder
          Detachable

        • General specifications

          Cord storage
          Yes
          Non slip feet
          Yes
          Translucent water tank
          Yes
          Illuminated power switch
          Yes
          Drip-stop
          Yes
          Dish-washer-proof parts
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          650  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Capacity
          0.6/4-6  Litres / cups
          Brewing time
          < 10  minute(s)

