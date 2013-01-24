Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 30 day return guarantee

    • Free shipping on orders over $50

    • Free return

    Coffee

    Saeco Manual Espresso

    HD8327/01
    Saeco
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Authentic Italian Espresso every day Authentic Italian Espresso every day Authentic Italian Espresso every day
      -{discount-value}

      Saeco Manual Espresso

      HD8327/01

      Authentic Italian Espresso every day

      Philips Saeco Poemia offers enthusiasts of traditional preparation everything for a perfect daily espresso. The patented pressurized filter Crema guarantees a long lasting delicious crema, at every use.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Saeco Manual Espresso

      Authentic Italian Espresso every day

      Philips Saeco Poemia offers enthusiasts of traditional preparation everything for a perfect daily espresso. The patented pressurized filter Crema guarantees a long lasting delicious crema, at every use.

      Authentic Italian Espresso every day

      Philips Saeco Poemia offers enthusiasts of traditional preparation everything for a perfect daily espresso. The patented pressurized filter Crema guarantees a long lasting delicious crema, at every use.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Saeco Manual Espresso

      Authentic Italian Espresso every day

      Philips Saeco Poemia offers enthusiasts of traditional preparation everything for a perfect daily espresso. The patented pressurized filter Crema guarantees a long lasting delicious crema, at every use.

      Similar products

      See all saeco-manual-espresso-machines

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        Poemia

        Poemia

        Manual Espresso

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Authentic Italian Espresso every day

        with pressurized Crema Filter

        • Poemia
        • Stainless Steel
        Pressurized Crema filter

        Pressurized Crema filter

        This special crema filter guarantuees a long lasting delicious crema

        Grind coffee and Easy Serving Espresso (E.S.E.)

        Grind coffee and Easy Serving Espresso (E.S.E.)

        For your convenience you can choose between ground coffee and Easy Serving Espresso (E.S.E.) pads.

        15 bar pump

        15 bar pump

        High pressure ensures that the coffe beans entire aroma is always fully extracted

        Cup warmer

        Cup warmer

        This feature allows you to not only store your cups and glasses right on the machine, it also pre-heats them letting the aroma unfold even better and guaranteeing a long-lasting crema

        Ergonomic in day by day operations

        Ergonomic in day by day operations

        Refilling coffee powder or water, emptying the filter or the drip tray. All compartments are directly accessible for maximum convenience.

        Pannarello to froth milk as you like

        Pannarello to froth milk as you like

        With the pannarello you can froth your milk exactly according to your preferences. Just dip the pannarello in the milk, while slowly stirring the milk with a rotary movement. Froth the milk as long as you want for more or less foamy mikfroth.

        stainless steel espresso machine

        stainless steel espresso machine

        premium material for long lasting and easy to clean

        Technical Specifications

        • Features

          Brita Filter compatible
          Optionable
          Cupwarmer
          Yes
          Filterholder
          Pressurized "Crema"
          Hot water / Steam Nozzle
          Yes
          Interface
          Rotary Switch
          Suitable for Kit Pods E.S.E.
          Yes
          Pannarello
          Stainless Steel
          Simultaneous brewing
          Yes

        • Design

          Colour
          Stainless Steel
          Materials and finishing
          Stainless Steel

        • Technical specifications

          Boiler material
          Inox

        • Technical data

          Power
          1050  W
          Pump Pressure
          15  bar

        • Logistic data

          Pallet number of pieces
          40
          Pallet size
          80,0 x 120,0 x 205,0  cm
          Pallet weight (EU)
          235  kg

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product dimensions (L x D x H)
          200x265x297  mm
          Weight
          4  kg

        • Water tank

          Water tank capacity
          1  l

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all parts and accessories

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method

              Quick links

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              Returns, exchanges & replacements
              About Philips
              Contact Philips