Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Authentic Italian Espresso every day
Philips Saeco Poemia offers enthusiasts of traditional preparation everything for a perfect daily espresso. The patented pressurized filter Crema guarantees a long lasting delicious crema, at every use.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Authentic Italian Espresso every day
Philips Saeco Poemia offers enthusiasts of traditional preparation everything for a perfect daily espresso. The patented pressurized filter Crema guarantees a long lasting delicious crema, at every use.
Authentic Italian Espresso every day
Philips Saeco Poemia offers enthusiasts of traditional preparation everything for a perfect daily espresso. The patented pressurized filter Crema guarantees a long lasting delicious crema, at every use.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Authentic Italian Espresso every day
Philips Saeco Poemia offers enthusiasts of traditional preparation everything for a perfect daily espresso. The patented pressurized filter Crema guarantees a long lasting delicious crema, at every use.
For your convenience you can choose between ground coffee and Easy Serving Espresso (E.S.E.) pads.
High pressure ensures that the coffe beans entire aroma is always fully extracted
This feature allows you to not only store your cups and glasses right on the machine, it also pre-heats them letting the aroma unfold even better and guaranteeing a long-lasting crema
Refilling coffee powder or water, emptying the filter or the drip tray. All compartments are directly accessible for maximum convenience.
With the pannarello you can froth your milk exactly according to your preferences. Just dip the pannarello in the milk, while slowly stirring the milk with a rotary movement. Froth the milk as long as you want for more or less foamy mikfroth.
premium material for long lasting and easy to clean
Features
Design
Technical specifications
Technical data
Logistic data
Weight and dimensions
Water tank