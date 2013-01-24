Home
    Authentic Italian Espresso every day
      Overall Rating / 5

      Authentic Italian Espresso every day

      Saeco manual espresso machine offers enthusiasts of traditional preparation everything for a perfect daily espresso. The patented pressurized filter Crema guarantees a long lasting delicious crema, at every use. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

        Authentic Italian Espresso every day

        with pressurized Crema Filter

        • Classic Milk Frother
        • Stainless steel
        Suitable for ground coffee and pads

        Suitable for ground coffee and pads

        For your convenience you can choose between ground coffee pads

        Ergonomic in day by day operations

        Ergonomic in day by day operations

        Refilling coffee powder or water, emptying the filter or the drip tray. All compartments are directly accessible for maximum convenience.

        Stainless steel espresso machine

        Stainless steel espresso machine

        Premium material for long lasting machine and easy to clean.

        Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

        Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

        This Saeco espresso machine comes with the classic milk frother that baristas call a “Pannarello”. It dispenses steam and is immersed in milk to prepare gorgeous milk foam. Unleash your inner barista by preparing your delicious milk specialties the traditional way!

        Cup warmer

        Cup warmer

        Pre-heat your cups letting the aroma unfold even better and guaranteeing a long-lasting crema.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sustainability

          Power consumption brewing
          950  W

        • General specifications

          Cups at the same time
          2
          Suitable for
          Ground coffee powder
          Special functions
          • Manual milk frother Pannarello
          • Steam option
          • Hot water option
          Ease of use and comfort
          Cup warmer
          Ease of cleaning & maintenance
          Optional Brita water filter
          Coffee drinks
          Espresso

        • Finishing

          Material boiler
          Stainless steel (Inox)
          Material drip tray
          Stainless steel
          Material filter holder
          Stainless steel & plastic
          Material of main body
          Stainless steel
          Material panarello
          Stainless steel
          Material water tank
          Plastic

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Design

          Color
          Stainless steel

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of product
          4  kg
          Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
          200 x 265 x 297  mm

        • Service

          1-year guarantee
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Pump pressure
          15 bar
          Max. cup height
          75  mm
          Water boilers
          1
          Voltage
          120  V
          Frequency
          60  Hz
          Cord length
          0.8  m
          Capacity water tank
          1.25  L

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all parts and accessories

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

