Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 30 day return guarantee

    • Free shipping on orders over $50

    • Free return

    Coffee

    2100 Series

    Fully automatic espresso machines

    HD8652
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Great Cappuccino, small machine Great Cappuccino, small machine Great Cappuccino, small machine
      -{discount-value}

      2100 Series Fully automatic espresso machines

      HD8652
      Overall Rating / 5

      Great Cappuccino, small machine

      There’s nothing complicated about delicious espresso and creamy cappuccino. With the new 2100 series, your favorite drink is just one touch away, all delivered by a small and hassle free machine which fits your kitchen as well as your life. See all benefits

      2100 Series Fully automatic espresso machines

      Great Cappuccino, small machine

      There’s nothing complicated about delicious espresso and creamy cappuccino. With the new 2100 series, your favorite drink is just one touch away, all delivered by a small and hassle free machine which fits your kitchen as well as your life. See all benefits

      Great Cappuccino, small machine

      There’s nothing complicated about delicious espresso and creamy cappuccino. With the new 2100 series, your favorite drink is just one touch away, all delivered by a small and hassle free machine which fits your kitchen as well as your life. See all benefits

      2100 Series Fully automatic espresso machines

      Great Cappuccino, small machine

      There’s nothing complicated about delicious espresso and creamy cappuccino. With the new 2100 series, your favorite drink is just one touch away, all delivered by a small and hassle free machine which fits your kitchen as well as your life. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all super-automatic-espresso-machines

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        See all parts and accessories
        2100 Series

        2100 Series

        Fully automatic espresso machines

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Great Cappuccino, small machine

        OneTouch cappuccino from fresh milk now convenient

        • 4 Beverages
        • Easy Cappuccino System
        • Silver
        Preparing your cappuccino has never been easier

        Preparing your cappuccino has never been easier

        You can get a perfectly brewed espresso right in your cup from freshly ground beans, simply push a button and wait a few seconds. Now, with the new Easy Cappuccino System, your one touch cappuccino has never been so easy.

        External milk container included, easy to clean and store

        External milk container included, easy to clean and store

        Enjoy your creamy cappuccino with the milk you prefer thanks to the external milk container, dishwasher safe. Easily unplug it from the machine and put it in the fridge for long lasting freshness. Cappuccino with every kind of milk has never been so easy.

        Adjust the length, 2 aroma strength and 5 grinder settings

        Adjust the length, 2 aroma strength and 5 grinder settings

        This Super-Automatic machine offers an abundance of indulgent options to customize your beverage to your taste. You can easily personalize and memorize length and strength for each drink. Feel free to explore, experiment and dream up any drink!

        20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

        20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

        Our grinders are 100% pure ceramic: extremely hard and precise, so you can enjoy fresh aromatic coffee, for at least 20.000 cups.

        Enjoy 4 coffees at your fingertips

        Enjoy 4 coffees at your fingertips

        Enjoy your favourite coffees for your special moments. Whether you crave for an espresso, a cofffee or a milk based recipe, your fully-automatic machine delivers a perfect in-cup result with no hassle and in no time!

        Always the right strength in cup, no matters which beans

        Always the right strength in cup, no matters which beans

        Gusto Perfetto is self learning technology that tracks constantly the beans you use to prepare your drinks. If it detects a change in the type of beans used, it automatically adjust the dosing in the brew chamber to always ensure a consistent result in cup

        Coffee at the perfect temperature with our Thermoblock

        Coffee at the perfect temperature with our Thermoblock

        The Thermoblock ensures a hot coffee and cappuccino for your family always at the perfect temperature. The secret is in its light aluminum and stainless steel body, which can reach hot temperatures, fast.

        Clean milk residues after every use with milk clean function

        Clean milk residues after every use with milk clean function

        The unique one-touch carafe quick clean allows you to thoroughly rinse the milk system at your convenience after every use

        Easy cleaning thanks to fully removable brew group

        Easy cleaning thanks to fully removable brew group

        The brew group is the heart of every fully automatic coffee machine, and should be cleaned regularly. The removable brew group allows you to clean it thoroughly just by rinsing it under the tap.

        Fits any kitchen thanks to the small size and frontal access

        Fits any kitchen thanks to the small size and frontal access

        It doesn't matter how big your kitchen is: this machine fits even the smallest spaces, and it is extremely convenient as you can access the water and waste containers from the front. Designed for making your coffee enjoyment easier.

        Adjust and store your personal user profile

        Adjust and store your personal user profile

        Store the length of any coffee and milk beverage according to your personal taste. You will be able to drink espresso, coffee and all other beverages always as you prefer, at the touch of a button.

        Enjoy a great coffee with Auto-Rinse & guided descaling

        Enjoy a great coffee with Auto-Rinse & guided descaling

        This espresso machine automatically cleans its coffee circuit with water upon starting up or switching off of the machine, this delivers a great, fresh taste with each cup of coffee.Regular descaling prolongs your espresso machine’s life. This machine will prompt when descaling is needed. It will guide you with on-screen messages what you have to do and when.

        Technical Specifications

        • Customization

          Aroma Strength Settings
          2
          Coffee Length
          Adjustable
          Grinder Settings
          5
          Pre Brew Aroma control
          No
          User Profiles
          1

        • General specifications

          Milk Solution
          Easy Cappuccino
          User Interface
          LED Buttons

        • Other features

          Auto-Rinse & Guided descaling
          Yes
          Main Switch ON / OFF button
          Yes
          Quick Heat Boiler
          Yes
          Removable brew group
          Yes
          Gusto perfetto
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity milk carafe
          0.5  L
          Capacity waste container
          8  servings
          Capacity water tank
          1  L
          Frequency
          60  Hz
          Max. cup height
          95  mm
          Voltage
          120  V
          Color & Finishing
          Silver Paint
          Filter compatibility
          Brita Intenza
          Waste container
          Frontal access
          Water tank
          Frontal access
          Weight of product
          7  kg
          Product dimensions
          295 x 325 x 420  mm
          Coffee bean capacity
          180  g
          Cord length
          <100  cm

        • Variety

          Beverages
          • Espresso
          • Espresso Lungo
          • Hot water
          • Cappuccino
          Coffee Powder Option
          No
          Double Cup
          Yes
          Milk Double Cup
          No

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

        Accessories for this product

        See all parts and accessories

          Suggested products

            Recently viewed products

              Reviews

              Be the first to review this item

              Subscribe  to our newsletter

              Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

              Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

              Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

              Discover 
              MyPhilips

              Extended warranty on selected products

              Easy access to product support

              Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

              Register now

              Payment

              We accept the following payment methods:
              Visa - payment method
              MasterCard - payment method

              Quick links

              Frequently asked questions
              Terms and conditions
              Search order
              About Philips
              Contact Philips