Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Great Cappuccino, small machine
There’s nothing complicated about delicious espresso and creamy cappuccino. With the new 2100 series, your favorite drink is just one touch away, all delivered by a small and hassle free machine which fits your kitchen as well as your life. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Great Cappuccino, small machine
There’s nothing complicated about delicious espresso and creamy cappuccino. With the new 2100 series, your favorite drink is just one touch away, all delivered by a small and hassle free machine which fits your kitchen as well as your life. See all benefits
Great Cappuccino, small machine
There’s nothing complicated about delicious espresso and creamy cappuccino. With the new 2100 series, your favorite drink is just one touch away, all delivered by a small and hassle free machine which fits your kitchen as well as your life. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Great Cappuccino, small machine
There’s nothing complicated about delicious espresso and creamy cappuccino. With the new 2100 series, your favorite drink is just one touch away, all delivered by a small and hassle free machine which fits your kitchen as well as your life. See all benefits
Fully automatic espresso machines
Philips shop price
Total:
You can get a perfectly brewed espresso right in your cup from freshly ground beans, simply push a button and wait a few seconds. Now, with the new Easy Cappuccino System, your one touch cappuccino has never been so easy.
Enjoy your creamy cappuccino with the milk you prefer thanks to the external milk container, dishwasher safe. Easily unplug it from the machine and put it in the fridge for long lasting freshness. Cappuccino with every kind of milk has never been so easy.
This Super-Automatic machine offers an abundance of indulgent options to customize your beverage to your taste. You can easily personalize and memorize length and strength for each drink. Feel free to explore, experiment and dream up any drink!
Our grinders are 100% pure ceramic: extremely hard and precise, so you can enjoy fresh aromatic coffee, for at least 20.000 cups.
Enjoy your favourite coffees for your special moments. Whether you crave for an espresso, a cofffee or a milk based recipe, your fully-automatic machine delivers a perfect in-cup result with no hassle and in no time!
Gusto Perfetto is self learning technology that tracks constantly the beans you use to prepare your drinks. If it detects a change in the type of beans used, it automatically adjust the dosing in the brew chamber to always ensure a consistent result in cup
The Thermoblock ensures a hot coffee and cappuccino for your family always at the perfect temperature. The secret is in its light aluminum and stainless steel body, which can reach hot temperatures, fast.
The unique one-touch carafe quick clean allows you to thoroughly rinse the milk system at your convenience after every use
The brew group is the heart of every fully automatic coffee machine, and should be cleaned regularly. The removable brew group allows you to clean it thoroughly just by rinsing it under the tap.
It doesn't matter how big your kitchen is: this machine fits even the smallest spaces, and it is extremely convenient as you can access the water and waste containers from the front. Designed for making your coffee enjoyment easier.
Store the length of any coffee and milk beverage according to your personal taste. You will be able to drink espresso, coffee and all other beverages always as you prefer, at the touch of a button.
This espresso machine automatically cleans its coffee circuit with water upon starting up or switching off of the machine, this delivers a great, fresh taste with each cup of coffee.Regular descaling prolongs your espresso machine’s life. This machine will prompt when descaling is needed. It will guide you with on-screen messages what you have to do and when.
Customization
General specifications
Other features
Technical specifications
Variety
CA6700/47
CA6706/48