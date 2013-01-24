Home
    Coffee

    Saeco GranBaristo

    Super-automatic espresso machine

    HD8964/47
    Saeco
    Overall Rating / 5
    Saeco
      -{discount-value}

      After 28 years Saeco has re-invented the bean-to-cup experience, crafting the new GranBaristo. A sleek espresso machine with a set of revolutionary technologies that brews quicker, hotter, offers more variety and streamlines maintenance See all benefits

        Enjoy a unique variety of 18 one touch specialties

        With the first one-finger removable brewing group

        • Brews 18 coffee varieties
        • Integrated milk jug & frother
        • Black
        • 5 step adjustable grinder
        Fine-tune the coffee's richness with 5 grinder settings

        Fine-tune the coffee's richness with 5 grinder settings

        When it comes to the fineness of the grind, this machine never fails to satisfy. Different coffee blends require different levels of granularity for the full flavor to unfold. So the grind granularity of this machine has five adjustable settings - from the finest grind for a full-bodied espresso, to the coarsest for a lighter coffee.

        20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

        20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

        Our grinders are made of high-tech ceramic: exceptionally hard and precise. Fresh beans are gently ground, without risk of overheating: extracting all the best flavors and aroma, delivering a superior coffee taste for at least 20,000 cups.

        A hot coffee in no time thanks to the Thermospeed technology

        A hot coffee in no time thanks to the Thermospeed technology

        Enjoy perfectly hot, coffee without the wait, thanks to the powerful boiler with Saeco Thermospeed technology. The Thermospeed technology will flash-heat the coffee circuit when the machine is turned on and prevents the loss of heat ensuring perfect, hot coffee from the very first cup.

        Save your favorite coffee with 6 user profiles

        Save your favorite coffee with 6 user profiles

        Each cup will be shaped exactly to your taste. The ultimate customisation feature lets you personalise and memorise all your drinks down to the finest detail. And as there’s 6 user profiles to fill, everyone using the machine can claim their cup of perfection.

        One-finger removable brewing group for an effortless clean

        One-finger removable brewing group for an effortless clean

        The Saeco GranBaristo is the only fully automatic espresso machine to offer a brewing group that can be removed using just one finger for an effortless cleaning.

        Variable brewing pressure for classic coffee and espresso

        Variable brewing pressure for classic coffee and espresso

        The Saeco GranBaristo offers an unparalleled variety of drinks to suit any occasion thanks to the patented VariPresso brewing chamber. The secret is in the adjustable brewing pressure; set it on high for an intense, rich espresso, or lower the pressure for a long, classic coffee.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sustainability

          Power consumption brewing
          1900  W

        • General specifications

          Cups at the same time
          2
          Suitable for
          Whole coffee beans, ground coffee powder
          Type of carafe
          Basic carafe
          Type of boiler
          Thermospeed
          Type of display
          LCD
          Special functions
          • Ceramic grinder
          • Integrated carafe
          • Pre-brewing
          • Ground coffee option
          • VariPresso brewing group
          Customizing per drink
          • Adjustable coffee strength
          • Adjustable temperature
          • Adjustable cup volume
          • Adjustable milk foam amount
          Ease of use and comfort
          • Removable water tank
          • Display
          • Removable spout
          Ease of cleaning & maintenance
          • Automatic de-scaling cycle
          • Removable brewing group
          • Automatic carafe cleaning
          Coffee drinks
          Espresso, Cappuccino, hot water, Cafè Créme, frothed milk, Espresso Macchiato, Latte Macchiato, coffee, Ristretto, Americano, Café au lait

        • Finishing

          Material boiler
          Stainless steel (Inox)
          Material drip tray
          Stainless steel
          Material of main body
          Plastic
          Material water tank
          Plastic

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          Italy

        • Service

          1-year guarantee
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Pump pressure
          15 bar
          Capacity milk carafe
          500  L
          Capacity bean container
          270  gr
          Capacity waste container
          20  servings
          Max. cup height
          75 - 165  mm
          Water boilers
          1
          Cord length
          0.8  m
          Capacity water tank
          1.7  L
          Frequency
          60  Hz
          Voltage
          120  V

        • Weight and dimensions

          Weight of product
          13  kg
          Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
          205 x 460 x 360  mm

        • Design

          Color
          Black

