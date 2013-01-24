Digital touchscreen interface

The digital touchscreen interface lets you easily customize the settings to cook your food exactly as you want. The Philips Airfryer's integrated timer allows you to preset cooking times up to 60-minutes and includes a ready indicator and auto-off function. The fully adjustable temperature control allows you to preset the best cooking temperature for your food up to 390°F. Enjoy crispy golden fries, snacks, chicken and more all prepared at the right time and temperature for the best result!