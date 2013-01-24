Home
    Cooking

    Avance Collection

    Airfryer

    HD9641/96
    Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat*
      -{discount-value}

      Avance Collection Airfryer

      HD9641/96
      Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat*

      Philips unique TurboStar technology lets you fry with little to no added oil while still making your food crispy on the outside tender on the inside. Now with QuickControl dial, it's even easier. Your favorite fried food in one click!

      Avance Collection Airfryer

      Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat*

      Philips unique TurboStar technology lets you fry with little to no added oil while still making your food crispy on the outside tender on the inside. Now with QuickControl dial, it’s even easier. Your favorite fried food in one click! See all benefits

        Avance Collection

        Avance Collection

        Airfryer

        Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat*

        TurboStar technology, perfectly cooked fried food

        • TurboStar
        • Quick Clean
        • Non-stick surface
        • Black, 1425W, 0.8kg
        Unique TurboStar technology for healthier frying

        Unique TurboStar technology for healthier frying

        The unique Philips TurboStar generates fast superheated air to fry your food with little to no added oil. Philips Airfryer also creates less smell than conventional fryers, it is easy to clean, safe and economical for your daily use!

        Easy clean in 90 secs- QuickClean basket with non-stick mesh

        Easy clean in 90 secs- QuickClean basket with non-stick mesh

        With Philips’ Airfryer QuickClean basket which includes a removable non-stick mesh, cleaning becomes easier and faster. The removable nonstick coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Philips Airfryer with TurboStar technology saves you and your home from the smell of fried oil compared to a regular fryer.

        Large 0.8 kg capacity

        Large 0.8 kg capacity

        Airfryer has been thoughtfully designed for your kitchen. It allows you to save space on your counter top while still enabling to cook large amount of food (800 gr of fries).

        Cooks fried food 50% more evenly*

        Cooks fried food 50% more evenly*

        The unique TurboStar technology swirls hot air continuously through the whole cooking chamber, resulting in even heat distribution throughout the entire basket. “TurboStar achieves the most optimal airflow so food cooks 50% more evenly”

        Delicious dishes:tender on the inside, crispy on the outside

        Delicious dishes:tender on the inside, crispy on the outside

        Thanks to Philips TurboStar technology, all food is exposed to this constant, circulating heat and is cooked through simultaneously. The result is evenly fried food – with no turning needed - even when food is piled up. In addition to the heated air flow, powerful direct heat from above quickly crisps the food for delicious, golden-brown results. “Crispy on the outside, tender on the inside”

        Over 200 recipes in app and free recipe book included

        Over 200 recipes in app and free recipe book included

        The Philips Airfryer app is free and filled with delicious recipes and easy to follow step-by-step cooking instructions. Get inspired with quick, healthy snacks or meals for special occasions.

        QuickControl dial with digital display

        QuickControl dial with digital display

        The new QuickControl dial is your main Airfryer control. Just turn it to set the right temperature, then click. Turn again to set the time – then click to start cooking.

        4 Presets for most popular dishes

        4 Presets for most popular dishes

        We created preset programs for popular dishes, so you can cook them with just one click. You’ll enjoy the ease of our preset programs for frozen fries, meat, fish and drumsticks.

        Tasty food in less time: no pre-heating required

        Tasty food in less time: no pre-heating required

        Philips Airfryer is ready to use immediately. Integrally faster from start to end it drives every day usage by superiority along the whole cooking process.

        Universal EasyClick handle - easily exchange accessories

        Universal EasyClick handle - easily exchange accessories

        Philips' new universal EasyClick handle helps you mix and match the right cooking accessory and achieve the best results for your key dishes- every day. Additionally it allows for compacter storage after use.

        Keep warm function for flexible serving time

        Keep warm function for flexible serving time

        The keep warm function ensures that a flexible serving time and that you can serve the food when you are ready for it. You can keep your dish warm up to 30 minutes!

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          Recipe booklet

        • General specifications

          Prefix programs
          4
          Product features
          • Automatic shut-off
          • Cool wall exterior
          • Non-slip feet
          • Preset cooking function
          • Ready signal
          • Temperature control
          • Keep warm function
          • Quickclean
          • Recipe book & App
          Technology
          TurboStar technology
          Time control
          Up to 60 minutes

        • Service

          1-year consumer warranty
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          0.8  m
          Frequency
          50/;60  Hz
          Power
          1425  W
          Voltage
          120  V
          Capacity basket
          0.8  kg

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          365x266x287  mm
          Weight of product
          5.5  kg

        • Design

          Color
          Black

        • Finishing

          Material of main body
          Plastic

            • Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.
            • compared to Airfryer without TurboStar

