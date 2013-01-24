Search terms
Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat*
Philips unique TurboStar technology lets you fry with little to no added oil while still making your food crispy on the outside tender on the inside. Now with QuickControl dial, it’s even easier. Your favorite fried food in one click! See all benefits
The unique Philips TurboStar generates fast superheated air to fry your food with little to no added oil. Philips Airfryer also creates less smell than conventional fryers, it is easy to clean, safe and economical for your daily use!
With Philips’ Airfryer QuickClean basket which includes a removable non-stick mesh, cleaning becomes easier and faster. The removable nonstick coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Philips Airfryer with TurboStar technology saves you and your home from the smell of fried oil compared to a regular fryer.
Airfryer has been thoughtfully designed for your kitchen. It allows you to save space on your counter top while still enabling to cook large amount of food (800 gr of fries).
The unique TurboStar technology swirls hot air continuously through the whole cooking chamber, resulting in even heat distribution throughout the entire basket. “TurboStar achieves the most optimal airflow so food cooks 50% more evenly”
Thanks to Philips TurboStar technology, all food is exposed to this constant, circulating heat and is cooked through simultaneously. The result is evenly fried food – with no turning needed - even when food is piled up. In addition to the heated air flow, powerful direct heat from above quickly crisps the food for delicious, golden-brown results. “Crispy on the outside, tender on the inside”
The Philips Airfryer app is free and filled with delicious recipes and easy to follow step-by-step cooking instructions. Get inspired with quick, healthy snacks or meals for special occasions.
The new QuickControl dial is your main Airfryer control. Just turn it to set the right temperature, then click. Turn again to set the time – then click to start cooking.
We created preset programs for popular dishes, so you can cook them with just one click. You’ll enjoy the ease of our preset programs for frozen fries, meat, fish and drumsticks.
Philips Airfryer is ready to use immediately. Integrally faster from start to end it drives every day usage by superiority along the whole cooking process.
Philips' new universal EasyClick handle helps you mix and match the right cooking accessory and achieve the best results for your key dishes- every day. Additionally it allows for compacter storage after use.
The keep warm function ensures that a flexible serving time and that you can serve the food when you are ready for it. You can keep your dish warm up to 30 minutes!
