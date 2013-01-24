Home
    Maximum taste, minimum fat
      Premium Airfryer

      Maximum taste, minimum fat

      The Philips Airfryer uses hot air to fry your favourite food with little or no added oil. New Fat Removal technology is designed to extract and capture fat from the food, making this the healthiest way to fry for you and your family. See all benefits

        Maximum taste, minimum fat

        Crispy taste, reduces fat others leave behind*

        • Fat Removal technology
        • Rapid Air technology
        • Black, 0.8 kg
        Fat Removal technology separates and captures excess fat

        Fat Removal technology separates and captures excess fat

        Eat healthier dishes with excess fat removed from food. The Philips Airfryer is the only Airfryer with Fat Removal Technology that separates and captures excess fat. Enjoy delicious food that’s crispy on the outside and tender on the inside with maximum taste and minimum fat.

        Our most compact Airfryer fits 0.8 kg of fries

        Our most compact Airfryer fits 0.8 kg of fries

        You don’t need a lot of space for an Airfryer. The new Philips Airfryer is 20%* more compact – but cooks the same amount of food that it always has. That’s 0.8kg of fries, up to 4 portions. So you can easily keep it on your kitchen countertop, and use it everyday.

        Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat.

        Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat.

        You can make hundreds of dishes in your Airfryer. Fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat your meals. Every bite is as delicious as the last thanks to Philips Air flow and starfish design. It cooks food uniformly from all sides for perfect meals every time.

        Rapid Air technology for delicious crispier results

        Rapid Air technology for delicious crispier results

        Philips' Rapid Air technology creates 7x faster airfow for deliciously crispy results*. Enjoy healthier and tasty snacks and meals that are crisped to perfection yet tender on the inside

        1.5 times faster than an oven*

        1.5 times faster than an oven*

        Cooking is faster and more convenient than ever with the Philips Airfryer. Thanks to our instant heat and Rapid Airflow technology, your food will cook 1.5 times faster than in an oven. Best of all you don't need to preheat your AirFryer. Just turn it on and start cooking.

        Hundreds of recipes in app and free recipe book included

        Hundreds of recipes in app and free recipe book included

        From quick healthy snacks to full family meals, our free recipe book has more than 30 delicious ideas and easy-to-follow instructions from professional chefs. Our Philips Airfryer app is full of more tips, tutorials and easy-to follow recipes.

        Fry with little or no oil

        Fry with little or no oil

        The Airfryer uses hot air to cook your favorite food with little or no added oil, so you can fry with up to 90% less fat*. Enjoy great-tasting, crispy results like deep fried, with the least amount of fat.

        QuickClean and dishwasher-safe for all removable parts

        QuickClean and dishwasher-safe for all removable parts

        Clean-up is fast and easy thanks to the Airfryer QuickClean basket with removable non-stick mesh insert. Both the basket and removable drawer with non-stick coating are also dishwasher-safe for no-fuss cleaning.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          Recipe booklet

        • Design and finishing

          Weight of product
          5.3  g

        • Accessories included

          Patented Rapid Air
          Yes

        • General specifications

          QuickClean
          Yes
          Cool wall exterior
          Yes
          Integrated cord storage
          Yes
          Dishwasher safe
          Yes
          Automatic shut-off
          Yes
          Cord storage
          Yes
          Ready signal
          Yes
          Temperature control
          80 - 200 °C
          On/off switch
          Yes
          Power-on light
          Yes
          Product features
          • Automatic shut-off
          • Cool wall exterior
          • Cord storage
          • Dishwasher safe
          • Non-slip feet
          • On/off switch
          • Ready signal
          • Temperature control
          • Power-on light
          • Quickclean
          • Recipe book & App
          Technology
          Fat Removal technology
          Time control
          Up to 30 minutes

        • Service

          1-year guarantee
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          1425  W
          Keep warm button
          No
          Programs
          No
          Interface
          Analogue
          Instant on/no pre-heat
          Yes
          Save your cooking settings
          No
          Fat Removal technology
          Yes
          Basket capacity
          0.8 kg of fries
          Voltage
          220  V

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimension of product (LxWxH)
          1.2 x 0.8 x 0.9ft
          Weight of product
          11.7  lb

        • Finishing

          Material of main body
          Plastic

        • Technical Specifications

          Capacity basket
          1.8lb
          Cord length
          2.63ft

        • Design

          Color
          Black

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Find a spare part or an accessory

        Go to parts and accessories

              • *Compared on fat content of chicken and pork versus a deep fat fryer and wok frying
              • *Compared to French fries and chicken drum sticks in a conventional oven
              • *Rapid Air Technology increases the ariflow speed in the basket by 7 times, compared to airflow speed in a Philips Viva Airfryer with flat bottom
              • * Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer

