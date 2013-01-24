Results in just 20-30 min/day; use while reading, working

Just 20-30 minutes a day with goLITE BLU is proven to revitalize and promote a positive mood. Simply position the energy light at arm’s length so that the light reaches your eyes. There’s no need to look directly into the light, so you can multitask with goLITE BLU, benefitting from it at breakfast, or when working or reading. Since the light is UV free and comfortable and safe for eyes, you can use it for as long as you wish during the day (if used in the evening or before bedtime it may delay sleep). With daily use, you are likely to feel goLITE BLU 's energizing effect within 1-2 weeks.