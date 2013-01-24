Home
    HF3432/60
    Feel more energized with blue light, naturally
      Feel more energized with blue light, naturally

      Philips goLITE BLU is a portable energy light that uses the natural power of daylight to improve energy levels and mood. Just 20-30 minutes a day is all it takes to feel more energized and active, helping you to perform whenever you need to See all benefits

        Feel more energized with blue light, naturally

        Compact blue light energizes like bright daylight

        • Intense blue light
        • Cordless, travel lock & pouch
        • as effective as 10,000 lux
        • Treatment time indicator
        Rechargeable battery and mains cord for use anywhere

        Rechargeable battery and mains cord for use anywhere

        Rechargeable battery and mains cord for use anywhere.

        Even brightness, ultimate eye comfort

        Even brightness, ultimate eye comfort

        EnergyUp uses a unique lighting system to control glare for complete eye comfort. A unique combination of diffusers, reflectors and filters distribute the powerful LED light evenly across the whole surface of the screen. This controls glare and prevents bright spots, for diffuse light that is always comfortable and pleasant to experience.

        100+ years of Philips lighting and healthcare know-how

        100+ years of Philips lighting and healthcare know-how

        Philips was founded more than one hundred years ago as a pioneer of affordable light bulbs, and later used its expertise in vacuum tube technology to develop one of the world’s first X-ray imaging machines. To this day, the company remains a global leader in lighting and healthcare, driven on by the desire to improve people’s lives around the world every day by creating innovations that matter to you. This proud heritage continues with goLITE BLU, an innovative product which benefits from all of Philips’ experience as a leading lighting, healthcare and consumer technology company.

        As effective as much larger 10,000 lux white lights

        As effective as much larger 10,000 lux white lights

        goLITE BLU’s blue light is the most efficient kind of energizing light, requiring just 200 lux to achieve an effect similar to 10,000 lux of white light. Blue light’s high efficiency helps ensure that goLITE BLU is our smallest energizing light yet. With a lightweight design, rechargeable battery and sturdy travel pouch, you can take this energy light with you anywhere, while it fits any desk or table at home or in the office too. Simply place goLITE BLU at arm’s length within your field of vision and adjust the stand so that the light reaches your eyes.

        Independent research confirms improved energy levels

        goLITE BLU is clinically proven to improve energy levels and mood, helping to fight winter blues [1]. Independent research reveals that 70% of people who tried goLITE BLU felt their energy levels improve after just two weeks of use (study with 823 participants in the UK in 2011 by Bzz Agent). A further 84% were satisfied with the way goLITE BLU helped them to fight winter blues (study with 229 participants in the Netherlands in 2011 by MetrixLab).

        Has a similar effect on well-being as a sunny blue sky

        Has a similar effect on well-being as a sunny blue sky.

        Light and durable go-anywhere design with protective pouch

        Light and durable go-anywhere design with protective pouch.

        Improves energy levels and mood

        Today’s busy modern lifestyles demand peak performance all day long – but even the fittest person suffers energy crashes or lows, particularly when deprived of natural daylight, such as in an office in winter. goLITE BLU fights energy dips and improves mood using the natural energizing power of sunlight. With just a single 20-30 minute session proven to be effective, use goLITE BLU whenever you need to charge up and energize: to get going in the morning, reboot after lunch, or maintain sustained energy levels throughout the day.

        Fights energy dips, fatigue and winter blues

        Lack of light during the darker winter months causes many people to experience a noticeable drop off in their energy levels and low spirits as autumn sets in. Known as 'winter blues' (or sub-syndromal seasonal affective disorder, sub-SAD), symptoms may cause the sufferer to feel low, listless and fatigued for weeks or even months on end, affecting both personal performance and mood. Philips goLITE BLU fights these symptoms of winter fatigue with the natural energizing power of sunlight, sustaining the body with summer vitality throughout the dark winter months.

        Light is a natural energizer that fits a healthy lifestyle

        Daylight is essential to well-being and keeping fit and energized throughout the day – just like healthy nutrition and regular exercise. Philips goLITE BLU mimics the natural energizing power of daylight on a bright sunny day, stimulating special receptors in the eye that trigger the body’s natural response to sunlight. This helps you to feel more energetic and active. On days when your energy level is low and you’re feeling tired, goLITE BLU promotes vitality, naturally.

        Results in just 20-30 min/day; use while reading, working

        Just 20-30 minutes a day with goLITE BLU is proven to revitalize and promote a positive mood. Simply position the energy light at arm’s length so that the light reaches your eyes. There’s no need to look directly into the light, so you can multitask with goLITE BLU, benefitting from it at breakfast, or when working or reading. Since the light is UV free and comfortable and safe for eyes, you can use it for as long as you wish during the day (if used in the evening or before bedtime it may delay sleep). With daily use, you are likely to feel goLITE BLU 's energizing effect within 1-2 weeks.

        100% UV free light - safe for eyes and skin

        The pure blue light of goLITE BLU increases energy levels naturally. The effect is similar to that of a sunny day, but without the UV rays associated with sunlight.

        Technical Specifications

        • Easy to use

          On/off button
          Yes
          Treatment time indicator
          Yes
          Light intensity memory
          Yes
          Touch button operation
          Yes
          Light intensity settings
          6

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product dimensions
          14,3 x 14,3 x 3,5  cm
          Product weight
          0,4  kg
          F-box weight
          0,8  kg
          F-box dimensions
          18,0 x 18,9 x 10,4 (WxHxD)  cm
          Master carton
          2

        • Logistic data

          Country of origin
          China
          CTV code
          884343260

        • Comfortable light

          Even screen luminance
          Yes
          Specific blue light
          Yes
          Similar effect as 10,000 lux
          Yes

        • Portable

          Small, compact design
          Yes
          Protective pouch included
          Yes
          Corded and cordless use
          Yes
          Fully recharged battery
          Up to 60 min treatment time
          Travel lock
          Yes

        • Well-being by light

          Fight winter blues
          Yes
          Increase energy level
          Yes
          Keeps you sharp
          Yes
          Lift your mood
          Yes
          Feel more rested
          Yes

        • Technical

          Frequency
          50/60 Hz
          Insulation Power Plug
          Class II (double isolation)
          Type of Lamp
          High power LED
          Voltage
          100/240 V
          Cordlength
          180 cm
          Lifetime of lamps
          10,000 hours
          Power adapter
          10W

        • Safety and Regulations

          UV-free
          No UV or near UV radiation
          Complies to Portable
          • CSA22.2 no 12
          • Electric Luminaire UL153
          cULus certified
          Yes

            • References:
            • [1] W.B. Duijzer, Y. Meesters (SLTBR 2011, p.33)

