    Light therapy

    Wake-up Light

    HF3471/60
    • Wake up naturally Wake up naturally Wake up naturally
      Wake-up Light

      HF3471/60
      Wake up naturally

      The Wake-up Light uses a unique combination of light therapy and sound to wake you up in a gentle and natural way so you are ready for the day ahead. From now on waking up will be a pleasant experience.

      Wake-up Light

      Wake up naturally

      Wake up naturally

      Wake-up Light

      Wake up naturally

      The Wake-up Light uses a unique combination of light therapy and sound to wake you up in a gentle and natural way so you are ready for the day ahead. From now on waking up will be a pleasant experience.

        Wake up naturally

        with a Wake-up Light that gradually wakes you up

        Soft rising light wakes you gradually

        Soft rising light wakes you gradually

        The light intensity from your wake-up light gradually increases in 30 minutes before your set wake up time. Light falls on your eyes and increases the level of energy in your body, gently preparing your body to wake up. This makes waking up a more pleasant feeling.

        Up to 250 lux for natural awakening

        Up to 250 lux for natural awakening

        The sensitivity to light differs a lot per person. In general, when using a higher light intensity a person needs less time to become fully awake. The light intensity of the Wake-up light can be set up to 250 lux. This makes sure you can wake up to the light intensity that suits your personal preference best.

        Choice of 3 natural and pleasant wake-up sounds

        Choice of 3 natural and pleasant wake-up sounds

        At your set wake-up time, you will start hearing a natural sound or the selected radio station. It starts out quietly and takes a minute and a half to reach the volume level you selected. There are three sounds you can choose from: morning birds, a beep sound and wind chimes. The gradually increasing sound will make the wake up process even more pleasant, ensuring you're never rudely awakened.

        Drift to sleep with gradually dimming light and sound

        Drift to sleep with gradually dimming light and sound

        The gradual decreasing light and sound help you to drift to sleep. You can set your preferred time for the duration of the dusk simulation.

        Can be used as bedside lamp for pleasant reading

        Can be used as bedside lamp for pleasant reading

        The 20 different brightness settings allow you to use the product as a bedside lamp

        Replaceable halogen lamp

        Replaceable halogen lamp

        The Wake-up Light makes use of a replaceable halogen lamp for the natural sunrise simulation.

        Research shows that users find it easier to get out of bed

        Research shows that users find it easier to get out of bed

        Independent research* shows that 8 out of 10 Wake-up Light users, found it easier to get out of bed. MatrixLab BE, NL, D, AT, CH 2011; n=209

        Clinically proven to make waking up more pleasant

        Clinically proven to make waking up more pleasant

        It has been clinically proven that light wakes you up more pleasantly and improves the quality of waking up.

        100 years of Philips expertise in light technology

        100 years of Philips expertise in light technology

        Brought to you by Philips, who has over 100 years of leadership in light therapy technology.

        Technical Specifications

        • Well-being by light

          Wake-up gradually
          Yes
          Increase alertness
          Yes
          Drift to sleep naturally
          Yes

        • Comfortable light

          Sunrise simulating process
          30 minute(s)
          Brightness settings
          20
          Dusk simulation
          • 15 min
          • 30 min
          • 45 min
          • 60 min
          • 90 min
          • adjustbale
          Light Intensity dimmer
          Yes, 20 levels
          Light intensity
          0-250 Lux at 40-50 cm
          Replaceable lamp
          Yes

        • Sound

          FM radio
          Yes
          Number of Wake-up Sounds
          3

        • Easy to use

          Display brightness control
          4 settings
          On/off button
          Yes
          Number of alarm times
          1
          Snooze button for sound
          9  minute(s)
          Snooze type
          Snooze button
          Electricity back-up function
          15  minute(s)
          Anti-slip rubber feet
          Yes
          Instore demo function
          Yes

        • Safety

          cULus
          Yes
          FCC Part 15 compliance
          Yes
          UV-free
          UV-free

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          85  W
          Voltage
          110  V
          Frequency
          60  Hz
          Insulation
          Class II (double isolation)
          Lifetime of lamps
          expected >4.000 hours
          Type of lamps
          Philips Halogen Lamp 100W, 12V, GY6.35
          Cord length
          200  cm

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product dimensions
          25.2 (height) x 17.0 (diameter)  cm
          Product weight
          1.45  kg
          Box dimensions (WxHxD)
          19.5 x 30 x 19 (WxHxD) cm
          Box weight
          1.7  kg

        • Logistic data

          CTV code
          884347160
          Country of origin
          China

