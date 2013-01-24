Search terms
Wake up naturally
The Wake-up Light uses a unique combination of light therapy and sound to wake you up in a gentle and natural way so you are ready for the day ahead. From now on waking up will be a pleasant experience.
The light intensity from your wake-up light gradually increases in 30 minutes before your set wake up time. Light falls on your eyes and increases the level of energy in your body, gently preparing your body to wake up. This makes waking up a more pleasant feeling.
The sensitivity to light differs a lot per person. In general, when using a higher light intensity a person needs less time to become fully awake. The light intensity of the Wake-up light can be set up to 250 lux. This makes sure you can wake up to the light intensity that suits your personal preference best.
At your set wake-up time, you will start hearing a natural sound or the selected radio station. It starts out quietly and takes a minute and a half to reach the volume level you selected. There are three sounds you can choose from: morning birds, a beep sound and wind chimes. The gradually increasing sound will make the wake up process even more pleasant, ensuring you're never rudely awakened.
The gradual decreasing light and sound help you to drift to sleep. You can set your preferred time for the duration of the dusk simulation.
The 20 different brightness settings allow you to use the product as a bedside lamp
The Wake-up Light makes use of a replaceable halogen lamp for the natural sunrise simulation.
Independent research* shows that 8 out of 10 Wake-up Light users, found it easier to get out of bed. MatrixLab BE, NL, D, AT, CH 2011; n=209
It has been clinically proven that light wakes you up more pleasantly and improves the quality of waking up.
Brought to you by Philips, who has over 100 years of leadership in light therapy technology.
