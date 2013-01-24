Home
      The Wake-up light wakes you up in a natural way, by light that increases gradually. From now on waking up will be a pleasant experience. You can also wake up with your favorite music by simply selecting the tunes from your iPod or iPhone. See all benefits

        Wake up naturally

        Gradually wakes you up by light

        • dock for iPhone/iPod
        Up to 300 Lux for natural awakening

        Up to 300 Lux for natural awakening

        The senitivity to light differs a lot per person. In general, when using a higher light intensity a person needs less time to become fully awake. The light intensity of the Wake-up Light can be set up to 300 Lux. This makes sure you can wake up to the light intensity that suits your personal preference best.

        Choice of 4 natural and pleasant wake-up sounds & FM-radio

        Choice of 4 natural and pleasant wake-up sounds & FM-radio

        At your set wake-up time, you will start hearing a natural sound or the selected radio station. It starts out quietly and takes a minute and a half to reach the volume level you selected. There are four sounds you can choose from: morning birds in the forest, a relaxing beep, the sounds of the African jungle or soft chimes in the wind. The gradually increasing sound will make the wake up process even more pleasant, ensuring you are never rudely woken up.

        Drift to sleep with gradually dimming light and sound

        Drift to sleep with gradually dimming light and sound

        The gradual decreasing light and sound help you to drift to sleep. You can set your preferred time for the duration of the dusk simulation.

        Energy saving lamp

        Energy saving lamp

        Wake-up Light is the only dawn simulator that makes use of an energy saving lamp. It consumes up to 24% less energy compared to a Wake-up Light with a normal light bulb.

        Gradual light prepares your body to wake up

        Gradual light prepares your body to wake up

        Light gradually increases in 30 minutes before your set wake up time. Light falls on your eyes and positively affects your energy hormones, preparing your body to wake up. This makes waking up a more pleasant feeling.

        Great sound quality thanks to the integrated sound box

        The speaker in this Wake-up Light is backed up by an integrated sound box, assuring a great sound quality when listing to the FM radio or when waking up with the natural wake-up sounds.

        Play & charge your iPod / iPhone

        Play your favorite music from your iPod / iPhone. Your iPod / iPhone will be charged when it is in the docking station, so you are always ready to use it when you are ready to go.

        Wake up to the tunes from your iPod / iPhone

        The iPod / iPhone docking station lets you wake up to your favorite songs. Just select your favorite song from from your iPod or iPhone and at your set wake-up time it will start to play, at first gently, gradually increasing over ninety seconds to the volume level you selected.

        Technical Specifications

        • Easy to use

          Anti-slip rubber feet
          Yes
          Alarm test function
          Yes
          Snooze button for sound
          9  minute(s)
          Compact size
          Limited bedside table space required
          Electricity back-up function
          15  minute(s)

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          110  V
          Frequency
          60  Hz
          Cord length
          200  cm
          Type of lamps
          Philips Energy Saving Lamp
          Insulation
          Class II (double isolation)
          Lifetime of lamps
          expected >6.000 hours
          Power
          26  W

        • Safety

          UV-free
          UV-free

        • Logistic data

          Country of origin
          China
          CTV code
          884349060

        • Display

          Display brightness control
          4 settings
          Hidden LED display
          Invisible display projected to the product

        • Sound

          FM radio
          Yes
          Sound off function
          Option to mute sound immediately
          Compatible with iPod / iPhone
          Yes
          Premium sound box
          Integrated sound box
          Number of Wake-up Sounds
          4

        • Light

          Light on/off function
          Yes
          Sunrise Simulating process (0-
          30  minute(s)
          Light intensity dimmer
          0-300 Lux at 40-50 cm
          Dusk simulation
          Yes

        • Weight and dimensions

          Product dimensions
          14x30x24 (DxWxH)  cm
          Product weight
          1.35  kg

            • Norden, M.J. et al. Acta Psychiatr Scand, 1993; Gordijn, M. et al. Universiteit van Groningen, 2007

