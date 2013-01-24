Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Wake up naturally
The Wake-up light wakes you up in a natural way, by light that increases gradually. From now on waking up will be a pleasant experience. You can also wake up with your favorite music by simply selecting the tunes from your iPod or iPhone. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Wake up naturally
The Wake-up light wakes you up in a natural way, by light that increases gradually. From now on waking up will be a pleasant experience. You can also wake up with your favorite music by simply selecting the tunes from your iPod or iPhone. See all benefits
Wake up naturally
The Wake-up light wakes you up in a natural way, by light that increases gradually. From now on waking up will be a pleasant experience. You can also wake up with your favorite music by simply selecting the tunes from your iPod or iPhone. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Wake up naturally
The Wake-up light wakes you up in a natural way, by light that increases gradually. From now on waking up will be a pleasant experience. You can also wake up with your favorite music by simply selecting the tunes from your iPod or iPhone. See all benefits
Wake-up Light
Philips shop price
Total:
The senitivity to light differs a lot per person. In general, when using a higher light intensity a person needs less time to become fully awake. The light intensity of the Wake-up Light can be set up to 300 Lux. This makes sure you can wake up to the light intensity that suits your personal preference best.
At your set wake-up time, you will start hearing a natural sound or the selected radio station. It starts out quietly and takes a minute and a half to reach the volume level you selected. There are four sounds you can choose from: morning birds in the forest, a relaxing beep, the sounds of the African jungle or soft chimes in the wind. The gradually increasing sound will make the wake up process even more pleasant, ensuring you are never rudely woken up.
The gradual decreasing light and sound help you to drift to sleep. You can set your preferred time for the duration of the dusk simulation.
Wake-up Light is the only dawn simulator that makes use of an energy saving lamp. It consumes up to 24% less energy compared to a Wake-up Light with a normal light bulb.
Light gradually increases in 30 minutes before your set wake up time. Light falls on your eyes and positively affects your energy hormones, preparing your body to wake up. This makes waking up a more pleasant feeling.
The speaker in this Wake-up Light is backed up by an integrated sound box, assuring a great sound quality when listing to the FM radio or when waking up with the natural wake-up sounds.
Play your favorite music from your iPod / iPhone. Your iPod / iPhone will be charged when it is in the docking station, so you are always ready to use it when you are ready to go.
The iPod / iPhone docking station lets you wake up to your favorite songs. Just select your favorite song from from your iPod or iPhone and at your set wake-up time it will start to play, at first gently, gradually increasing over ninety seconds to the volume level you selected.
Easy to use
Technical specifications
Safety
Logistic data
Display
Sound
Light
Weight and dimensions