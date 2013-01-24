Home
      Wake up with light, feeling more refreshed

      Inspired by nature’s sunrise the Philips Wake-up Light uses a unique combination of light and sound wakes you in a more natural way and feeling more refreshed. Making it easier to get out of bed. See all benefits

      Wake-up Light

      Wake up with light, feeling more refreshed

      Inspired by nature’s sunrise the Philips Wake-up Light uses a unique combination of light and sound wakes you in a more natural way and feeling more refreshed. Making it easier to get out of bed. See all benefits

      Wake up with light, feeling more refreshed

      Inspired by nature’s sunrise the Philips Wake-up Light uses a unique combination of light and sound wakes you in a more natural way and feeling more refreshed. Making it easier to get out of bed. See all benefits

      Wake-up Light

      Wake up with light, feeling more refreshed

      Inspired by nature’s sunrise the Philips Wake-up Light uses a unique combination of light and sound wakes you in a more natural way and feeling more refreshed. Making it easier to get out of bed. See all benefits

        Wake up with light, feeling more refreshed

        with a Wake-up Light that wakes you up naturally

        • Wake up with light
        • 2 natural sounds
        • FM radio & Bedside lamp
        Choice of 2 different natural wake up sounds

        Choice of 2 different natural wake up sounds

        At your set wake up time a natural sound will play to complete the wake up experience and ensure you are awake. The selected sound gradually increases in volume to your selected level within one and a half minute. There are two natural bird sounds you can choose from.

        Bedside light with 10 light settings

        Bedside light with 10 light settings

        The sensitivity to light differs per person. In general, when using a higher light intensity a person needs less time to become fully awake. The 10 light intensities of the Wake-up light can be personalized and even be set up to 200 lux.

        Developed by Philips, experts in light for over 100 years.

        Developed by Philips, experts in light for over 100 years.

        Philips was founded over a 100 years ago as a company that produced and sold lightbulbs. Over 100 years Philips grew into a global company that brings innovation in lots of different areas. To this day lighting still is the soul of Philips. The Wake-up Light is proud to continue its heritage by building on years of knowlegde and expertise of the world's most well know lighting expert.

        The only Wake-up Light clinically proven to work

        The only Wake-up Light clinically proven to work

        At this moment in time the Philips wake-up light is the only one scientifically proven to work. In order to make the Wake-up Light the best possible product it can be in genuinely waking you up naturally and energized we have done a lot of clinical research. This reseach was conducted by independent science facilities to study and prove the effects of the wake-up light on the overall wake up experience. This way we have proven, among other things, that the Philips Wake-up Light not only wakes you more naturally, but also more energized and that it improves your mood in the morning.

        Snooze function

        Snooze function

        The sound stops when you tap the top of the product. After 9 minutes the sound will gently start playing again.

        Sunrise Simulation wakes you gradually

        Sunrise Simulation wakes you gradually

        Inspired by nature's sunrise, light gradually increases within 30 minutes until your room is filled with bright yellow light. This process of changing an increasing light stimulates your body to wake up naturally. By the time light has filled the room your chosen natural sound completes the wake up experience, leaving you ready for the day ahead.

        4 display brightness levels - adjust to your preference

        4 display brightness levels - adjust to your preference

        The brightness of the display can change from high-medium-low-very low-none.

        Colour flow of sunrise: Bright Yellow

        The light of the sunrise simulation moves from Yellow to bright Yellow.

        Technical Specifications

        • Easy to use

          Anti-slip rubber feet
          Yes
          Snooze type
          Tap top to snooze
          Display brightness control
          4 settings
          Instore demo function
          Yes
          Number of alarm times
          1
          Charges iPhone/ iPod Touch
          No
          Snooze Duration
          9 minute(s)
          Controlled by iPhone App
          No

        • Safety

          UV-free
          UV-free

        • Logistic data

          Country of origin
          China
          CTV Code (EUR | US)
          8843350001 | 884350060

        • Sound

          Number of Wake-up Sounds
          2
          Music from smartphone / iPod
          No
          FM Radio
          Yes

        • Well-being by light

          Increase energy in morning
          Yes
          Wake up gradually by light
          Yes

        • Natural light

          Brightness settings
          10
          Light intensity
          200 lux
          Sunrise simulating process
          30 minutes
          Colors in sunrise simulation
          Bright Yellow
          Fall Asleep function
          No

        • Technical

          Box Dimensions (WxHxD)
          H200 x W200 x D130 mm
          Box Weight
          600 gram
          Cord Length EU/US
          150/180 CM
          Frequency
          50/60 Hz
          Insulation Device
          Class III
          Insulation Power Plug
          Class II (double isolation)
          Power Input
          7.5  W
          Power Output Adapter
          5.4  W
          Product Dimensions
          H 180mm x W 180mm x D 115mm
          Product Weight
          290 gram
          Replaceable Lamp
          No
          Type of Lamp
          Liteon SMD Lamp LED
          Voltage
          100/240 V

