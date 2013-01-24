Search terms
Wake up naturally
Inspired by nature’s sunrise the Philips Wake-up Light uses a unique combination of light and sound to wake you in a more natural way.The colour of the morning light changes from soft dawn reds through warm orange to bright yellow light. See all benefits
Wake-up Light
Inspired by nature's sunrise, light gradually increases within 30 minutes from soft morning red through orange until your room is filled with bright yellow light. This process of changing an increasing light stimulates your body to wake up naturally. By the time light has filled the room your chosen natural sound completes the wake up experience, leaving you ready for the day ahead.
The midnight light function of the Wake-up Light is designed to provide just enough light to find your way in the dark. While regular bedside lights use bright light, the midnight light uses a dim, subtle, orange light. This softer tone of the light is ideal for minimizing the disturbance of your night’s sleep. Moreover, you can effortlessly activate the midnight light by tapping the top of the device twice. To deactivate this function, tap the top of the device twice again.
At your set wake up time natural sound will play to complete the wake up experience and ensure you are awake. The selected sound gradually increases in volume to your selected level within one and a half minute. There are seven natural sounds you can choose from: Forest day-forest birds, Buddha, Yoga, Ocean Waves, Nepal Bowls, Morning Alps, and Summer Lake.
The brightness of the display adjusts itself. If the bedroom is filled with light, the brightness increases to keep the display readable. When the bedroom is dark the brightness dims so it doesn’t light up your bedroom when you are trying to sleep
A slight tap on top of the Wake-up light, sets the snooze mode. After 9 minutes the sound will gently start playing again.
At this moment in time the Philips wake-up light is the only one scientifically proven to work. In order to make the Wake-up Light the best possible product it can be in genuinely waking you up naturally and energized we have done a lot of clinical research. This reseach was conducted by independent science facilities to study and prove the effects of the wake-up light on the overall wake up experience. This way we have proven, among other things, that the Philips Wake-up Light not only wakes you more naturally, but also more energized and that it improves your mood in the morning.
Philips was founded over a 100 years ago as a company that produced and sold lightbulbs. Over 100 years Philips grew into a global company that brings innovation in lots of different areas. To this day lighting still is the soul of Philips. The Wake-up Light is proud to continue its heritage by building on years of knowlegde and expertise of the world's most well know lighting expert.
Sunset simulation is a light therapy used before you go to sleep. Sunset simulation prepares your body to fall asleep by gradually decreasing light and white noise sounds (or FM radio) to your set duration.
Independent research* shows that 92% of Philips Wake-up light users find it is easier to get out of bed (Metrixlab 2011, N=209)
The sensitivity to light differs per person. In general, when using a higher light intensity a person needs less time to become fully awake. The 20 light intensities of the Wake-up light can be personalized and even be set up to 300 lux.
Listen to your favorite radio show while you are waking up.
