    Curler

    HP4684/00
    Perfect bouncy curls and waves
      Curler

      HP4684/00
      SalonCurl Pro Curling Iron

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Curler

      SalonCurl Pro Curling Iron

      SalonCurl Pro Curling Iron

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Curler

      SalonCurl Pro Curling Iron

        Perfect bouncy curls and waves

        Get curling. The SalonCurl Pro is a curling iron with a 38mm barrel and ceramic tourmaline coating which ensures big bouncy curls and maximum shine

        Technical Specifications

        • Hair type

          End result
          Soft curls and waves
          Hair length
          • Long
          • Medium
          Hair thickness
          • Thin
          • Thick
          • Medium

        • Technical specifications

          Barrel diameter
          38 mm
          Color/finishing
          dark blue and gold
          Cord length
          1.8 m
          Heating time
          60s
          Maximum temperature
          210 °C
          Heater type
          PTC ceramic heater
          Temperature range
          digital settings

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Features

          Ready for use indicator
          yes
          Cool tip
          yes
          Swivel cord
          yes

        • Features

          Ceramic coating
          yes
          Hanging loop
          yes

