    Hair removal

    Double Contour

    Ladyshave

    HP6335/00
    Ladyshave Double Contour
      Double Contour Ladyshave

      HP6335/00
      Ladyshave Double Contour

      This innovative double foil Ladyshave guarantees you a fast and more efficient shave. Its twin-head makes light work of even the toughest hairs, without fear of nicks or cuts. A comfortable close shave has never been easier.

        Double Contour

        Double Contour

        Ladyshave

        Ladyshave Double Contour

        For a fast and close shave

        Takes care of longer hairs

        An integrated pop-up trimmer takes care of longer hairs.

        Double foil shaving head for superior shave

        Double foil shaving head catch every hair providing close shave that minimizes skin irritation

        Floating shaving head follows your body curves

        Adjusts to every curve of your body without running the risk of cuts and nicks

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical data

          Power source
          Rechargeable battery
          Shaving foil
          2
          Material foil
          Nickel
          Number of guard teeth
          43
          Number of cutter teeth
          39
          Number of lamella
          24 and 30
          Motor
          DC Motor, FF-180SH-3825
          Voltage
          1.2V DC
          Housing material
          ABS BASF GP22
          Weight Ladyshave
          125  g
          Weight charger
          16  g
          Color(s)
          Lavender front panel with white body part

        • Logistic data

          CTV code
          8845 335 00000
          Number of layers
          10
          Number of A-boxes per layer (EU)
          12
          Number of A-boxes per layer (GB)
          15
          Pallet quantity (EU)
          720  pcs
          Pallet quantity (GB)
          900  pcs
          Pallet size (EU)
          1000 x 800  mm
          Pallet size (GB)
          1000 x 1200  mm

        • Weight and dimensions

          F-box dimensions
          170.5x62.5x190  mm
          F-box weight
          372  g
          A-box dimensions
          395x200x190  mm
          A-box weight
          2450  g
          No. of pieces per A-box
          6  pcs

        • Accessories

          Charging stand
          Yes
          Cleaning brush
          Yes
          Bikini trim attachments
          Yes

        • Features

          Double foil shaving head
          Yes
          Rechargeable
          Yes

        • Brush
          -{discount-value}

          Brush

          CRP338/01

          Philips shop price

