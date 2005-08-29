Home
    Hair removal

    Precision trimmer

    HP6364/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Bikini Perfect Bikini Perfect Bikini Perfect
      Precision trimmer

      HP6364/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Feel confident and fresh

      • Protective guard for neatly cutting hair
      • Precision trimmer for even shaping and contouring
      • Mini hypo allergenic shaving head for easy and quick shaving
      • Mini epilation head
      • Showerproof

      Feel confident and fresh

      • Protective guard for neatly cutting hair
      • Precision trimmer for even shaping and contouring
      • Mini hypo allergenic shaving head for easy and quick shaving
      • Mini epilation head
      • Showerproof

        Bikini Perfect

        With just one product you have the flexibility to get a result of your choice! Neatly trim, smoothly shave, evenly shape and contour the bikini area. It even gives you the option to remove hairs from the root for long lasting smoothness!

        Protective guard for neatly cutting hair

        Cut hair as close as you wish. Slides up and down 4 positions for that perfect length.

        Precision trimmer for even shaping and contouring

        For even shaping and contouring the bikini area.

        Mini hypo allergenic shaving head for easy and quick shaving

        For easy and quick shaving.

        Mini epilation head

        Gently removes hair by the root for long lasting smooth results.

        Technical Specifications

        • Features

          Color(s)
          Champagne with plum accents
          Cutting unit
          Stainless steel 21 mm width
          Adjustable guard
          4 hair length settings; Hair length: 2-9.5 mm
          Mini shaving head
          Hypo-allergenic foil with one pre-trimmer
          Mini epilation head
          Number of discs: 9

        • Technical specifications

          Motor
          Mabuchi FF180 SH3827 DV
          Power source
          Rechargeable
          Battery
          Sanyo KR-3UV 600mAh AA NiCd (1,2V)
          Charging time
          12 hours
          Operating time
          At least 30 min
          Plug-in adapter
          • Cord length: 1 m
          • Sec: 2,3 V / 100 mA

        • Weight and dimensions

          F-box dimensions
          240x180x83 (HxWxD)  mm
          F-box weight
          0.435
          A-box dimensions
          475x250x19 (HxWxD)  mm
          A-box weight
          2,81  g
          Number of F-boxes per A-box
          6

        • Logistic data

          Pallet quantity (EU)
          456  pcs
          Pallet quantity (GB)
          600  pcs
          Pallet size (EU)
          204 x 120 x 80  cm
          Pallet size (GB)
          204 x 120 x 100  cm

