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2 year warranty
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All series
Bikini Perfect Bikini trimmer
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HP6371/00
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Localized commercial leaflet
User manual - English
All (4)
Should I use my Philips epilator or lady shaver on wet or dry skin?
Is it safe to use a shaving foil on my entire body?
How do I know that my Philips bikini trimmer is charging?
How do I use my Philips Bikini Trimmer?
My Philips Bikini Trimmer does not charge
My Philips Bikini Trimmer pulls my hairs when trimming
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Service and exchange
Get your broken product serviced or replaced
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