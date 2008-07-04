Search terms

    Hair removal

    Satinelle

    Epilator

    HP6482/02
    • Extra gentle, extra fast Extra gentle, extra fast Extra gentle, extra fast
      Satinelle Epilator

      HP6482/02
      Epilator with soothing ice pack and massage

      • Soothing ice pack
      • Active massage
      • Unique ceramic epilation system
      • Curved epilation head
      • Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

        Extra gentle, extra fast

        The ice pack uses the soothing properties of ice to cool & relieve your skin while epilating. The unique hypoallergenic ceramic discs are extra fast & efficient, removing hairs from the root, ensuring silky soft smoothness for up to 4 weeks
        Soothing ice pack

        Soothing ice pack

        Cools and relieves your skin while epilating.

        Unique ceramic epilation system

        Unique ceramic epilation system

        20% faster and more efficient.

        Curved epilation head

        Curved epilation head

        Catches hairs as short as half a millimetre, you don't have to wait until the hair has fully grown before epilating again.

        Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

        Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

        Active massage

        Tenderly stimulates the skin reducing the pulling sensation to the minimum and making the whole epilation process more comfortable.

        Ergonomic shape

        Satinelle Ice has a special ergonomic shape for perfect control and easy handling.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Peeling glove
          fewer ingrown hairs
          Extra sensitive area cap
          for delicate body zones
          Luxury storage pouch
          for storage & protection

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

