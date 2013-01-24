  • 30 day return guarantee

      Get started into epilation with this new Philips system, removing hairs from the root, leaving your skin silky smooth for weeks, not days. Comes with a unique set of first-time user attachments, which help you achieve the best results.

        Perfectly smooth skin for weeks

        Get started into epilation with this new Philips system, removing hairs from the root, leaving your skin silky smooth for weeks, not days. Comes with a unique set of first-time user attachments, which help you achieve the best results.
        This epilation system removes hair as short as 0.5 mm

        This epilation system removes hair as short as 0.5 mm

        Additionally the hypo-allergenic discs assure an optimal hygiene.

        Fully washable epilation head for better hygiene

        Fully washable epilation head for better hygiene

        The head can be detached and cleaned under running water for better hygiene

        Opti-start + massage cap for efficient and gentle epilation

        Opti-start + massage cap for efficient and gentle epilation

        For a maximum skin contact at all times while relaxing your skin before epilating, this combi-attachment positions the epilator at the optimum angle for a constant effective hair removal

        Choose the right speed according to your needs

        Choose the right speed according to your needs

        Speed 1 for extra gentle epilation and speed 2 for extra efficient epilation

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Cleaning brush
          Yes
          Storage pouch
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          100-240  V
          Power consumption
          7.5  W
          Number of discs
          21
          Number of catching points
          20
          Pulling actions/second speed 1
          600
          Pulling actions/second speed 2
          733

        • Sound level

          Sound level
          72 dBa

