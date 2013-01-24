Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
For skin that is always smooth
Try out epilation with this new Philips epilator system, which removes hairs from the roots, giving you a smooth skin for weeks (not days) and is gentle to your skin. Comes with a unique set of first-time user attachments to achieve the best results See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
For skin that is always smooth
Try out epilation with this new Philips epilator system, which removes hairs from the roots, giving you a smooth skin for weeks (not days) and is gentle to your skin. Comes with a unique set of first-time user attachments to achieve the best results See all benefits
For skin that is always smooth
Try out epilation with this new Philips epilator system, which removes hairs from the roots, giving you a smooth skin for weeks (not days) and is gentle to your skin. Comes with a unique set of first-time user attachments to achieve the best results See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
For skin that is always smooth
Try out epilation with this new Philips epilator system, which removes hairs from the roots, giving you a smooth skin for weeks (not days) and is gentle to your skin. Comes with a unique set of first-time user attachments to achieve the best results See all benefits
By making circular movements with the exfoliation glove, you gently massage your skin and remove dead skin cells simultaneously. This gives you beautiful smooth skin and will keep ingrown hairs to a minimum
Lifts even the short hairs for an extra close epilation and relaxes your skin for a gentler hair removal at the same time.
Additionally the hypo-allergenic discs assure an optimal hygiene.
The ice glove with soothing properties relaxes your skin directly after epilation and minimizes irritation
Shaving head attachment perfectly follows contours of your bikini line or underarms for a close and smooth shave. Comes with additional comb to cut longer hairs before epilation or to trim your bikini area.
This epilator has two speed settings. Speed 1 for extra gentle epilation and speed 2 for extra efficient epilation
The head can be detached and cleaned under running water for better hygiene
Accessories
Technical specifications
Sound level