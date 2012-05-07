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  • For skin that is always smooth
  • For skin that is always smooth
  • For skin that is always smooth
  • For skin that is always smooth
  • For skin that is always smooth
  • For skin that is always smooth
  • For skin that is always smooth
  • For skin that is always smooth
  • For skin that is always smooth
  • For skin that is always smooth
  • For skin that is always smooth
  • For skin that is always smooth
  • For skin that is always smooth
  • For skin that is always smooth
  • For skin that is always smooth
  • For skin that is always smooth
  • For skin that is always smooth
  • For skin that is always smooth

SatinelleEpilator

HP6512

3.7
| (3) Reviews
For skin that is always smooth
Try out epilation with this new Philips epilator system, which removes hairs from the roots, giving you a smooth skin for weeks (not days) and is gentle to your skin. Comes with a unique set of first-time user attachments to achieve the best results
See all benefits

Removes hair for weeks, cares for your skin

For skin that is always smooth

  • Total body, with shaving head

Exfoliate in between epilation sessions

Exfoliate in between epilation sessions

By making circular movements with the exfoliation glove, you gently massage your skin and remove dead skin cells simultaneously. This gives you beautiful smooth skin and will keep ingrown hairs to a minimum

Hair lift & massage attachment

Hair lift & massage attachment

Lifts even the short hairs for an extra close epilation and relaxes your skin for a gentler hair removal at the same time.

This epilation system removes hair as short as 0.5 mm

This epilation system removes hair as short as 0.5 mm

Additionally the hypo-allergenic discs assure an optimal hygiene.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

3

Reviews

4
3
2

07/05/2012

US

US

excellent

great machine better than paying HUNDREDS of dollars in a Dermatologist Office leaves skin smooth first time use felt like twezzin but after that its a breeze and its fun to use as well wish i cld use it on spots on face lol

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Soft HP6512/50 Epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Soft HP6512/50 Epilator

05/12/2011

US

US

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Soft HP6512/50 Epilator

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Satinelle Soft HP6512/50 Epilator

22/06/2012

US

US

I'm throwing this Phillips Epilator HP6512 out. Awful:

I am sorry I bought the darn thing. It hurts something awful. And ~ it gives one ingrown hairs. I'd just as soon throw it out, I'll never use it again. Its a waste of $$ so forget this item. Phooey.

This review was made for Satinelle Soft HP6512/50 Epilator

This review was made for Satinelle Soft HP6512/50 Epilator

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