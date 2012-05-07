2 year warranty
HP6512
Total body, with shaving head
By making circular movements with the exfoliation glove, you gently massage your skin and remove dead skin cells simultaneously. This gives you beautiful smooth skin and will keep ingrown hairs to a minimum
Lifts even the short hairs for an extra close epilation and relaxes your skin for a gentler hair removal at the same time.
Additionally the hypo-allergenic discs assure an optimal hygiene.
3.7
of 5
3
Reviews
Tica
07/05/2012
US
excellent
great machine better than paying HUNDREDS of dollars in a Dermatologist Office leaves skin smooth first time use felt like twezzin but after that its a breeze and its fun to use as well wish i cld use it on spots on face lol
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Soft HP6512/50 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Soft HP6512/50 Epilator
jjcvbbb
05/12/2011
US
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Soft HP6512/50 Epilator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Satinelle Soft HP6512/50 Epilator
jdbnyc
22/06/2012
US
I'm throwing this Phillips Epilator HP6512 out. Awful:
I am sorry I bought the darn thing. It hurts something awful. And ~ it gives one ingrown hairs. I'd just as soon throw it out, I'll never use it again. Its a waste of $$ so forget this item. Phooey.
This review was made for Satinelle Soft HP6512/50 Epilator
This review was made for Satinelle Soft HP6512/50 Epilator