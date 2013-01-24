Home
    HP6540
      Always Party Perfect!

      Enjoy satin smooth skin with this new total body limited edition epilation set. Stay always party perfect thanks to fast and efficient epilator, precision epilator for sensitive areas and luxury smart tweezers to style your eyebrows.

        Satin smooth in minutes, for your total body

        Efficient epilation system pulls out the hairs by the root

        Efficient epilation system pulls out the hairs by the root

        Efficient epilation system leaves your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks

        Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

        Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

        The rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for comfortable hair removal. It looks great too!

        Two speed settings for gentle epilation and max. performance

        Two speed settings for gentle epilation and max. performance

        Extra speed setting for thin hairs and difficult to reach areas

        Cordless mini epilator for precise details

        Cordless mini epilator for precise details

        A precious solution for precious body parts. Slender, gentle precision epilator ideal for sensitive area's and travelling.

        Luxury additional portable tweezers with light and mirror

        Luxury additional portable tweezers with light and mirror

        Tweezers in an elegant case, with integrated light and mirror, ideal for eyebrows

        Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

        Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

        Technical Specifications

        • Guarantee

          2 years
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          120-240  V

