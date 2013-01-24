Home
    Hair removal

    SatinPerfect

    Epilator

    Overall Rating / 5
      Smooth in minutes, lasts for weeks

      SatinPerfect epilator's extra wide head and textured ceramic discs remove more hair in one stroke, giving you the ultimate hair removal experience! Don't you want long lasting smoothness for up to four weeks? Smooth in minutes, lasts for weeks!

        Fast and efficient epilator

        Extra wide head removes more hair in one stroke

        Extra wide head removes more hair in one stroke

        Extra wide epilation head encounters and removes more hair in one stroke for long lasting and super smooth results in minutes

        High performance discs gently remove even finest hairs

        High performance discs gently remove even finest hairs

        Textured high performance ceramic discs avoid even finest hair slipping through

        Active hairlifter lifts and removes even flat lying hair

        Active hairlifter lifts and removes even flat lying hair

        Unique hairlif&vibrate system uses subtle vibrations to lift fine hairs, making it easy to remove them

        Vibrating massage bar stimulates and soothes the skin

        Vibrating massage bar stimulates and soothes the skin

        Gently vibrating massage bar stimulates and soothes the skin for a pleasant epilation process

        Optimal performance cap pivots for optimal skin contact

        Optimal performance cap pivots for optimal skin contact

        The pivoting movement of the performance cap helps you to keep the epilator in the ideal angle for optimal results

        Opti-light reveals even the finest hair

        Opti-light reveals even the finest hair

        Built in Opti-light reveals tiny, fine hairs clearly

        Washable epilation head for optimal hygiene

        Washable epilation head for optimal hygiene

        This epilator has a washable epilation head. The head can be detached and cleaned under running water for better hygiene

        Technical Specifications

        • Fast epilation, long lasting

          Extra wide head
          Yes
          Ceramic textured discs
          Yes
          Active hair lifter
          Yes
          Opti-light
          Yes
          Optimal performance cap
          Yes
          Hair primer
          Yes
          Body contouring head
          Yes
          Pressure control
          Yes

        • Comfortable epilation

          Gentleness system
          Yes
          Two speed settings
          Yes

        • Convenience and hygiene

          Washable epilation head
          Yes
          Luxury pouch
          Yes
          Cleaning brush
          Yes

        • Technical facts

          Colour
          Green
          Number of catching points
          32
          Rotations per minute
          2550
          Catching actions per minute
          81.600
          Mains -epilator
          Yes
          Voltage
          100-240  V
          Wattage
          16
          Frequency
          50-60  Hz

