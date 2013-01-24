Home
    Accessories and replacements

    Shaving head retaining frame

    For locking up your shaving heads
      For locking up your shaving heads

      Is your current Philips shaving head retaining plate lost or broken down, but the rest of your Philips shaver still perfect? Order the HQ1203, meant to keep your shaving heads at their place. Of use for three shaving heads fit for close shaving.

      Shaving head retaining frame

      For locking up your shaving heads

      Is your current Philips shaving head retaining plate lost or broken down, but the rest of your Philips shaver still perfect? Order the HQ1203, meant to keep your shaving heads at their place. Of use for three shaving heads fit for close shaving. See all benefits

        • For HQ8200-8299

        Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

        From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

        Technical Specifications

        • Replaceable part

          Fits product types
          • 8251XL/18
          • 8251XL/76
          Fits product types:
          • PT736/19
          • AT750/17
          • PT735/20
          • PT736/18
          • AT750/20
          • PT735/41
          • AT750/16
          • PT860/14
          • AT750/41
          Fits product types
          • PT860/16
          • AT890/16
          • AT753/20
          • PT860/17
          • PT860/15
          • AT752/20
          • AT751/14
          • AT751/16
          Fits product type:
          production

