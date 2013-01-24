Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 30 day return guarantee

    • Free shipping on orders over $50

    • Free return

    Accessories and replacements

    Shaving conditioner

    HQ170/03
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Moisturizing shaving conditioner Moisturizing shaving conditioner Moisturizing shaving conditioner
      -{discount-value}

      Shaving conditioner

      HQ170/03
      Overall Rating / 5

      Moisturizing shaving conditioner

      NIVEA FOR MEN moisturising shaving lotion for Philips Cool Skin shavers. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Shaving conditioner

      Moisturizing shaving conditioner

      NIVEA FOR MEN moisturising shaving lotion for Philips Cool Skin shavers. See all benefits

      Moisturizing shaving conditioner

      NIVEA FOR MEN moisturising shaving lotion for Philips Cool Skin shavers. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Shaving conditioner

      Moisturizing shaving conditioner

      NIVEA FOR MEN moisturising shaving lotion for Philips Cool Skin shavers. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all other-accessories

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Shaving conditioner

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Moisturizing shaving conditioner

        For normal to sensitive skin

        • with camomile

        Camomile and vitamin enriched lotion

        This camomile and vitamine enriched lotion moisturizes your skin for a soothing shave with your Philips shaver.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Shaving lotion for Cool Skin
          for all Nivea for Men Shaver 6700 and 7700 series

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact Philips