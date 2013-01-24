  • 30 day return guarantee

  • Free shipping on orders over $50

  • Free return

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Accessories and replacements

    Philips Norelco

    shaving heads

    HQ56/53
    Norelco
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    Norelco
    • Keep a close shave Keep a close shave Keep a close shave
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Norelco shaving heads

      HQ56/53
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Change heads every 2 years for best results

      • CloseCut blades, durable and self-sharpening for close shave
      • Shaves even the shortest hairs
      See all benefits
      Philips shop price

      Philips Norelco shaving heads

      Change heads every 2 years for best results

      • CloseCut blades, durable and self-sharpening for close shave
      • Shaves even the shortest hairs
      See all benefits

      Change heads every 2 years for best results

      • CloseCut blades, durable and self-sharpening for close shave
      • Shaves even the shortest hairs
      See all benefits
      Philips shop price

      Philips Norelco shaving heads

      Change heads every 2 years for best results

      • CloseCut blades, durable and self-sharpening for close shave
      • Shaves even the shortest hairs
      See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Shaver replacement blades

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        shaving heads

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Keep a close shave

        Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.
        CloseCut blades, durable and self-sharpening for close shave

        CloseCut blades, durable and self-sharpening for close shave

        CloseCut blades are precision-engineered to give you a reliably close shave every time. The durable self-sharpening blades don't wear off to ensure that your shave stays effective and fast.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving heads

          Shaving heads per packaging
          3
          Fits product types
          • HQ6990
          • HQ6423
          • HQ6610
          • HQ6613
          • HQ6646
          • HQ6675
          • HQ6676
          • HQ6695
          • HQ6696
          • HQ6843
          • HQ6844
          • HQ6863
          • HQ6920
          • HQ6940
          • HQ6941
          • HQ6950
          • HQ6970
          • HQ6900

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns, exchanges & replacements
            About Philips
            Contact Philips