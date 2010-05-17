2 year warranty
Discontinued
Keep a close shave
To maintain the maximum performance from your Philips shaver, replace your shaving heads every 2 years
.
Dual blade system: first blade lifts, second blade cuts for a comfortable close shave.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
ginabeansdad
17/05/2010
US
Longtime Norelco User
My parents gave me a Norelco in 1958, when I graduated from High School. It went with me when I went into the Army in 1961, in 1965 was with me when I married my wife. We gave each of our son's one at the time of their graduation also. I am now on my third one. I can't see ever using anything else.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ5 Shaving heads
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HQ5 Shaving heads