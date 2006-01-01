Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
with NIVEA FOR MEN lotion
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
with NIVEA FOR MEN lotion
with NIVEA FOR MEN lotion
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
with NIVEA FOR MEN lotion
NIVEA FOR MEN shaver
Total:
NIVEA FOR MEN lotion/gel moisturizes during shaving to prepare your skin for a closer cut and protect against irritation. Vitamin-enriched and alcohol-free for healthy, energized skin. Easy-to-Insert Cartridge System.
You can shave in and out of the shower: Hot water opens your pores resulting in a close shave
Blade system lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.
Shaving Performance
Ease of use
Accessories