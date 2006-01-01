Search terms

    Unique lotion dispensing shaver
      Coolskin NIVEA FOR MEN shaver HQ6707/16

      HQ6707/16
      with NIVEA FOR MEN lotion

      • Unique NIVEA FOR MEN lotion dispenser shaving system
      • Lift & Cut shaving technology with blade system
      • Hot water opens your pores resulting in a close shave

        Unique lotion dispensing shaver

        Innovative shaving system with integrated NIVEA FOR MEN emulsion or gel for an extra close and revitalising shave without the nicks or cuts. Improved Lift & Cut system, rechargeable and waterproof.
        Unique NIVEA FOR MEN lotion dispenser shaving system

        Unique NIVEA FOR MEN lotion dispenser shaving system

        NIVEA FOR MEN lotion/gel moisturizes during shaving to prepare your skin for a closer cut and protect against irritation. Vitamin-enriched and alcohol-free for healthy, energized skin. Easy-to-Insert Cartridge System.

        Hot water opens your pores resulting in a close shave

        Hot water opens your pores resulting in a close shave

        You can shave in and out of the shower: Hot water opens your pores resulting in a close shave

        Lift & Cut shaving technology with blade system

        Blade system lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving Performance

          Shaving system
          Super Lift & Cut technology
          Contour following
          • Individual floating heads
          • 3D contour following System

        • Ease of use

          Display
          Charge indicator
          Charging
          Rechargeable
          Charging
          8 hours
          Wet & Dry
          Shower use
          Shaving time
          13 days
          Cleaning
          Washable

        • Accessories

          Stand
          Charging stand
          Pouch
          Soft pouch
          Maintenance
          • Cleaning brush
          • Protective cap

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

