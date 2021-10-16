2 year warranty
Discontinued
Rechargeable
The three shaving tracks offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave. *compared to standard rotary shaving heads.
Constantly keeps the 3 shaving heads in close contact with your skin for a fast and efficient shave.
Anti-bacterial coating inside the shaving unit ensures that the shaver is rinsed clean in seconds.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Bicycle Bob
16/10/2021
Canada
Great Shaver! Still going strong after many years
Has a nice feel. Gives a great close shave. Have had this for years and still going strong. Use cordless, but can also use with cord. Still holds a charge for many shaves after recharging. Have never replaced the heads even after many years. (Guess I should order replacement heads (HQ9) as they are still available.
Pros
Great shave. Nice feel. Still going strong after many years. Replacement heads still available.
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8200 series HQ8240 Electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8200 series HQ8240 Electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2023 data, research conducted in November 2023