    FACE Shavers

    electric shaver

    HQ9199
    Overall Rating / 5
    The Best Shaver from the World`s No. 1
      electric shaver

      HQ9199
      Overall Rating / 5

      The Best Shaver from the World`s No. 1

      The Philips SmartTouch-XL Limited Edition combines both Philips and Williams long history of innovation and technical expertise to create a unique premium performance shaver with Formula 1 elements like carbon fiber and chrome

      electric shaver

      The Best Shaver from the World`s No. 1

      The Philips SmartTouch-XL Limited Edition combines both Philips and Williams long history of innovation and technical expertise to create a unique premium performance shaver with Formula 1 elements like carbon fiber and chrome

      The Best Shaver from the World`s No. 1

      The Philips SmartTouch-XL Limited Edition combines both Philips and Williams long history of innovation and technical expertise to create a unique premium performance shaver with Formula 1 elements like carbon fiber and chrome

      electric shaver

      The Best Shaver from the World`s No. 1

      The Philips SmartTouch-XL Limited Edition combines both Philips and Williams long history of innovation and technical expertise to create a unique premium performance shaver with Formula 1 elements like carbon fiber and chrome

        The Best Shaver from the World`s No. 1

        Uniquely numbered limited edition Formula-1 shaver

        SmartTouch contour following

        SmartTouch contour following

        Constantly keeps the 3 shaving heads in close contact with your skin for a fast and efficient shave.

        Speed-XL shaving heads with 50% more shaving surface

        Speed-XL shaving heads with 50% more shaving surface

        The three shaving tracks offer 50% more shaving surface for a fast and close shave. *compared to standard rotary shaving heads

        Personal Comfort Control adapts to your skin type

        Personal Comfort Control adapts to your skin type

        Personal Comfort Control adapts the shaver to your skin type. Select the 'Normal' setting for a fast and comfortable close shave. Select 'Sensitive' for a comfortable close shave with maximum skin comfort.

        Precision Cutting System

        Precision Cutting System

        Ultra thin heads with slots to shave the long hairs and holes to shave even the shortest stubble.

        Super Lift & Cut® technology

        Super Lift & Cut® technology

        Dual blade system lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level.

        Reflex Action® System

        Reflex Action® System

        Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck for a smoother shave.

        Individually floating heads

        Individually floating heads

        Align the razor sharp blades closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.

        Washable shaver

        Washable shaver

        The waterproof shaver can be easily rinsed under the tap.

        Jet Clean System

        A superior shave day after day. The Jet Clean System automatically cleans, maintains and charges your shaver.

        Technical Specifications

        • Shaving System

          SmartTouch contour following
          Speed-XL shaving heads
          Personal Comfort Control
          Reflex Action® System
          Individually floating heads
          Precision Cutting System
          Super Lift & Cut® technology
          63 blades
          Washable
          Corrosion free heads
          Detachable bracket
          Powering hinge for flip top bracket
          Silent power
          Vibration free
          Hair collecting chamber
          Replacement head
          HQ9

        • Power System

          Rechargeable/Mains
          Charging time
          1  hour(s)
          Shaving time
          Up to 30  day(s)
          Quick charge
          Automatic selection V100-240
          Low voltage boat/car charging
          Rechargeable Green Li-ion Energy Cells

        • Electronic Features

          LCD multipurpose display
          Comfort dial read out
          Travel lock
          Replace shaving heads indicator
          Cleaning indicator
          Battery capacity indication
          Battery low indication
          Battery full indication
          Charge indication
          Demonstration mode
          Electronic on/off switch

        • Finishing

          Chrome lacquer
          Lacquering finishing
          Color
          Chromed display
          Rubber grips

        • Accessories

          Carbon fiber pouch
          Charging stand
          Pop-up trimmer
          Protection cap
          Cleaning brush
          Paper assy
          USB Stick - F1 partnership movie
          F1 Williams car

        • Weight and dimensions

          Luxury box

