    Household accessories

    Avance Collection

    Mixer accessory

    HR1962/92
    Delicious homemade cakes, cupcakes and more
      Avance Collection Mixer accessory

      HR1962/92
      Delicious homemade cakes, cupcakes and more

      Prepare delicious homemade batter for any kind of cake, cupcake or pancake with the Mixer Accessory for your Philips Avance Speedtouch handblender. See all benefits

        Delicious homemade cakes, cupcakes and more

        All your favorite recipes at the touch of a button

        • Accessory for HR167x & HR168x

        One click, no time assembly to Avance Speedtouch handblender

        High quality stainless steel beaters

        With these high quality stainless steel beaters for the mixer accessory for the Philips Avance SpeedTouch handblender you can easily mix cake batter, muffin batter and pancake batter. Also cream and eggs can quicly be whisked.

        For delicious homemade cakes

        For light, soft cupcakes

        For fluffy pancake batter

        Thoughtfully designed for easy handling

        Dishwasher safe

        Lightweight and compact

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          Mixer

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          Europe

        • General specifications

          Product features
          Dishwasher safe

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Design

          Color
          Black

        • Finishing

          Material accessories
          SAN plastic

