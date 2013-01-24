Home
    Delicious homemade potato mash and more
      Delicious homemade potato mash and more

      Prepare delicious homemade potato mash, silky vegetable puree, soft baby food and more with the Potato Masher Accessory for your Philips Avance Speedtouch handblender.

        Delicious homemade potato mash and more

        • Accessory for HR167x & HR168x

        One click, no time assembly to Avance Speedtouch handblender

        One click, no time assembly to Avance Speedtouch handblender

        For delicious mash, purree and more

        For delicious mash, puree and more

        Ergonomically designed for easy handling

        Ergonomically designed for easy handling

        Dishwasher safe

        Dishwasher safe

        Lightweight and compact

        Lightweight and compact

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          Potato masher

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          Europe

        • General specifications

          Product features
          Dishwasher safe

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Finishing

          Material accessories
          SAN plastic

