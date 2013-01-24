Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 30 day return guarantee

    • Free shipping on orders over $50

    • Free return

    Food Preparation

    Viva Collection

    SoupMaker

    HR2204/70
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Fresh homemade soup in 18 minutes Fresh homemade soup in 18 minutes Fresh homemade soup in 18 minutes
      -{discount-value}

      Viva Collection SoupMaker

      HR2204/70
      Overall Rating / 5

      Fresh homemade soup in 18 minutes

      Creating delicious soups at home has never been easier! Simply add your ingredients into the soup maker, select 1 of the 6 pre-set programs, including a unique cream based setting, and let the machine do the work for you. See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      Viva Collection SoupMaker

      Fresh homemade soup in 18 minutes

      Creating delicious soups at home has never been easier! Simply add your ingredients into the soup maker, select 1 of the 6 pre-set programs, including a unique cream based setting, and let the machine do the work for you. See all benefits

      Fresh homemade soup in 18 minutes

      Creating delicious soups at home has never been easier! Simply add your ingredients into the soup maker, select 1 of the 6 pre-set programs, including a unique cream based setting, and let the machine do the work for you. See all benefits

      Philips shop price

      Viva Collection SoupMaker

      Fresh homemade soup in 18 minutes

      Creating delicious soups at home has never been easier! Simply add your ingredients into the soup maker, select 1 of the 6 pre-set programs, including a unique cream based setting, and let the machine do the work for you. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all soup-maker

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Viva Collection

        Viva Collection

        SoupMaker

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Fresh homemade soup in 18 minutes

        SoupPro technology ensures the perfect texture

        • SoupPro Technology
        • 6 pre-set programs
        • Large 1.2L jar
        • Recipe book included
        6 pre-set programs including pureed, chunky, cold etc.

        6 pre-set programs including pureed, chunky, cold etc.

        The Philips SoupMaker has 6 pre-set programs for ultimate versatility. Including puree soup, chunky soup, cold soup, compote, smoothies, and thanks to optimized heating profile, milked based soup. You can also use it as a normal blender.

        Extra manual blending function for your perfect results

        Extra manual blending function for your perfect results

        Extra manual blending function for your perfect results.

        Milk based puree soup program enables more versatility

        Milk based puree soup program enables more versatility

        A separate optimized heating profile makes cooking milk based soup worry free.

        A recipe book is included offering inspirational recipes

        A recipe book is included offering inspirational recipes

        A recipe book with 38 tasty, inspiring recipes and with expert tips is included. Want a soup cleanse day? Select from our cleanse favorites (marked with a special leaf icon) and pick 3-5 soups for your day.

        SoupPro technology ensures a perfect texture

        SoupPro technology ensures a perfect texture

        Thanks to SoupPro technology soups are blended with the perfect temperature profile combined with blending to ensure your results are smooth and consistent every time.

        1.2 liter capacity can make a meal for 2 or appetizers for 4

        1.2 liter capacity can make a meal for 2 or appetizers for 4

        With a 1.2 liter capacity, you can easily make a meal for 2 or appetizers for 4.

        Soup in less than 18 minutes

        Soup in less than 18 minutes

        The Z-shaped blade design together with optimized heating profile allows you to create your favorite soups with the perfect texture in 18 minutes or less.

        Easy clean

        Easy clean

        All you need to do is add ingredients and select a program

        All you need to do is add ingredients and select a program.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Design and finishing

          Color of control panel
          Black
          Color(s)
          Black
          Material blade
          Stainless Steel
          Material jar
          Stainless Steel
          Material of main body
          Metal

        • Sustainability

          Stand-by power consumption
          0.5  W

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity jar
          1.2  L
          Cord length
          28  inch
          Frequency
          60  Hz
          Power
          1000  W
          Voltage
          120  V

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions packaging
          31.5 x 9.4 x 13.9 inches (LxWxH)
          Dimension of product (WxDxH)
          9.1 x 9.1 x 13.6  inch
          Weight incl. packaging
          5.7  lb
          Weight of product
          3.9  lb

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact Philips