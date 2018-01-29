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Discontinued

Philips Sonicare PowerUpSonic electric toothbrush

HX3120/01

2.4

| (14) Reviews

Better plaque removal*

Designed to be as easy to use as a manual toothbrush, but removes more plaque.

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Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide​

*than a manual toothbrush

Better plaque removal*

  • 1 mode

  • 1 brush head

Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

The uniquely angled brush head neck of this toothbrush head makes it easier to reach back teeth, removing plaque in those hard-to-reach areas.

Familiar brushing motion - like a manual toothbrush

Familiar brushing motion - like a manual toothbrush

Familiar brushing motion and brush head shape of a manual toothbrush, but with the cleaning power of over 15,000 strokes per minute.

Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.4

of 5

14

Reviews

3

29/01/2018

US

US

Great brush

While this brush does rattle you around, it’s still an awesome product. I can’t open my mouth wide (thanks to an overzealous orthodontist tech), and yet I can reach all my teeth without issue. My teeth do occasionally get hit by the brush head, but they’re still intact. I also suffer from vertigo, and this brush has not increased the symptoms.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerUp HX3631/06 Battery Sonicare toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerUp HX3631/06 Battery Sonicare toothbrush

10/05/2016

US

US

Love!

Absolutely love this toothbrush. Dentist cleaning appointments are a breeze. My mouth is so happy!! Last Christmas purchased total of 8 and gave to family members. They all love.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerUp HX3631/06 Battery Sonicare toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerUp HX3631/06 Battery Sonicare toothbrush

16/03/2015

US

US

I've had tons of Electric Toothbrushes But This One Hits A Home Run!

You want a clean feel like you just left the dentist well you found it!bloom no further!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerUp HX3631/06 Battery Sonicare toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerUp HX3631/06 Battery Sonicare toothbrush

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