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2 year warranty
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Electric toothbrushes
All series
Philips Sonicare PowerUp Sonic electric toothbrush
Discontinued
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HX3120/01
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All (6)
How often should I replace my Philips Sonicare Brush Head
Can I use my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush in the shower?
Which brush head fits my Sonicare toothbrush?
Can I use my Sonicare charger with other toothbrushes?
How do I use my Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I use my Sonicare toothbrush with braces?
My Philips Sonicare toothbrush makes a loud noise
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