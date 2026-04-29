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Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser 3000 Oral Irrigator

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Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser 3000Oral Irrigator

HX3826/23

Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser 3000 Oral Irrigator

Available in

Black
Black
Mint
Mint
White
White

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Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 682.3 kB
  • 15 April 2025

User manual

  • PDF file, 1.9 MB
  • 22 December 2022

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