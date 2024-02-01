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  • Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums
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  • Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums
  • Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums
  • Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums
  • Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums
  • Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums
  • Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums
  • Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums
  • Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums
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  • Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums
  • Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums
  • Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums
  • Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums
  • Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums
  • Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums
  • Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums

Philips Sonicare 3100Rechargeable toothbrush

HX4021/02

Available in

Black
Black
Black
Black
Light pink
Light pink
Paradise Pink
Paradise Pink
White
White
Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums
Switch to electric brushing effortlessly with the essential Philips Sonicare 3100 Series. Enjoy up to 300% more plaque removal vs a manual toothbrush
See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide​

Gently removes up to 300% more plaque*

Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums

  • Gently removes 300% more plaque

  • 2 intensities

  • EasyStart

  • SmarTimer & QuadPacer

  • 14-day battery life

Gently removes up to 300% more plaque*

Gently removes up to 300% more plaque*

This electric toothbrush comes with our i InterCare brush head. The extra-long bristles help remove more plaque from between teeth and in hard-to-reach spots.

Sonicare Fluid Action

Sonicare Fluid Action

Philips Sonicare toothbrushes clean gently yet effectively and care for your teeth and gums with 31,000 bristle movements. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.

Choose your ideal cleaning experience

Choose your ideal cleaning experience

Enjoy a pleasurable clean with 2 intensity settings. Choose between Medium and Low. Whether you want a little more vigor or a specific focus for your clean, you can have it.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. vs. a manual toothbrush