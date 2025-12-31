ProductsSupport
en/fr

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign-up & save​

2 year warranty

Expert tips and inspiration

All series

  • Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums
  • Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums
  • Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums
  • Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums
  • Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums
  • Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums
  • Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums
  • Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums
  • Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums
  • Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums
  • Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums
  • Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums
  • Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums
  • Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums
  • Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums
  • Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums
  • Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums
  • Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums

Philips Sonicare 2100Rechargeable toothbrush

HX4021/03

Available in

Black
Black
Black
Black
Light pink
Light pink
Paradise Pink
Paradise Pink
White
White
Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums
Switch to electric brushing effortlessly with the essential Philips Sonicare 2000 Series. Enjoy up to 3x more plaque removal vs a manual toothbrush
See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation

Dental Professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide​

Gently removes up to 3x more plaque*

Essential Care for healthy teeth and gums

  • Gently removes 3x more plaque

  • 2 intensities

  • Easy Start

  • SmartTimer & Quadpacer

  • 14-day battery life

Gently removes up to 300% more plaque*

Gently removes up to 300% more plaque*

This electric toothbrush comes with our Intercare brush head. The extra-long bristles help remove more plaque from between teeth and in hard-to-reach spots.

Sonicare Fluid Action

Sonicare Fluid Action

Philips Sonicare toothbrushes clean gently yet effectively and care for your teeth and gums with 31,000 bristle movements. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.

Choose your ideal cleaning experience

Choose your ideal cleaning experience

Enjoy a pleasurable clean with 2 intensity settings. Choose between Medium and Low. Whether you want a little more vigor or a specific focus for your clean, you can have it.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Receive 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Receive 15% off your first purchase on the Philips store​
  • Get early access to exclusive offers and more!
  • Be the first to hear about new products
Disclaimers

  1. vs. a manual toothbrush