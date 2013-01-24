Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Sonicare
      • Snap-on brush head
      • Hydroguides help dislodge plaque and food particles
      • Brush head design maximizes sonic motion
      • Reminder bristles ensure you are getting an effective clean
      • Snap-on brush head
      • Hydroguides help dislodge plaque and food particles
      • Brush head design maximizes sonic motion
      • Reminder bristles ensure you are getting an effective clean
        In-between Clean

        The unique brush head design helps dislodge plaque and food particles in-between teeth.
        Snap-on brush head

        Snap-on brush head

        Easy brush head placement and handle cleaning

        Brush head design maximizes sonic motion

        Brush head design maximizes sonic motion

        Thoughtful design and precision engineering ensure that when this Philips Sonicare replacement brushes are combined with the sonic motion and flexible brushing modes, you get a thorough clean.

        Reminder bristles ensure you are getting an effective clean

        Reminder bristles ensure you are getting an effective clean

        Reminder bristles let's you know when to replace the brush head. After three months of normal use bristles exhibit fatigue, and brush heads are less effective. Replace your brush heads every 3 months.

        Hydroguides help dislodge plaque and food particles

        HydroGuides works with our patented sonic technology to direct toothpaste and water between teeth to help you clean those tight spaces. While it doesn't replace flossing, it can help give you a better clean between teeth.

        Technical Specifications

        • Items Included

          Hygienic travel cap
          1 pcs

        • Technical specifications

          Operating time
          For optimal results, a new brush head is recommended every three months.

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

