Kid-friendly Clean
Philips Sonicare HX6032/05 compact brush heads are specifically designed for children ages 4-6 years. Brush heads thoroughly and gently clean young teeth.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Compact sonic toothbrush heads
Thoughtful design and precision engineering ensure that when this Philips Sonicare replacement brushes are combined with the sonic motion and flexible brushing modes, you get a thorough clean.
Two brush head sizes complement the two power levels for ages 4-6 and 7+
These Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush bristles have a rubberized head designed to protect young teeth
Soft bristles for a gentle brushing to protect young mouths
