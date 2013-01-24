Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    Toothbrush heads

    Sonicare For Kids Compact sonic toothbrush heads

    HX6032
    Sonicare
      -{discount-value}

      Kid-friendly Clean

      Philips Sonicare HX6032/05 compact brush heads are specifically designed for children ages 4-6 years. Brush heads thoroughly and gently clean young teeth.

      Philips Sonicare HX6032/05 compact brush heads are specifically designed for children ages 4-6 years. Brush heads thoroughly and gently clean young teeth.

        Kid-friendly Clean

        Toothbrush heads for kids ages 4-6 years

        • 2-pack
        Brush head design maximizes sonic motion

        Brush head design maximizes sonic motion

        Thoughtful design and precision engineering ensure that when this Philips Sonicare replacement brushes are combined with the sonic motion and flexible brushing modes, you get a thorough clean.

        Kids-sized brush heads fit your child's mouth

        Kids-sized brush heads fit your child's mouth

        Two brush head sizes complement the two power levels for ages 4-6 and 7+

        Rubber overmold for a safer, gentler brushing

        These Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush bristles have a rubberized head designed to protect young teeth

        Soft bristles for a gentle brushing

        Soft bristles for a gentle brushing to protect young mouths

        Technical Specifications

        • Ease of use

          Suitable for these models
          Sonicare for Kids

        • Technical specifications

          Operating time
          For optimal results, a new brush head is recommended every three months.

        • Design and finishing

          Material brush head
          BPA-Free
          Color(s)
          Red & Blue

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions brush head packaging
          21.6 h x 7.0 w x 2.2 d  cm
          Weight brush head packaging
          0.038  kg

        • Items Included

          Hygienic travel cap
          2  pcs

        • Accessories

          Brush head
          2

