Better plaque removal
Sonicare's unique dynamic cleaning action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Sonicare's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.
2-minute timer helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time
30 seconds interval timer indicates when you have completed each quadrant of your mouth and signals for you to move on resulting in more consistent cleaning throughout your mouth
Uniquely angled brush head neck makes it easier to reach back teeth, removing plaque in those hard-to-reach areas.
Your Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush is safe to use on: braces (brush heads wear out sooner when used on braces), dental restorations (fillings, crowns, veneers) and periodontal pockets.
Gently increases power over first 14 uses to ease into the Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush experience
Helps remove and reduce stains on your teeth for a brighter smile.
Patented Sonic Technology removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.
Sonicare's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.
