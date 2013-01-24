Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
        Better plaque removal

        • 1 mode
        • 1 brush head
        Dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

        Dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

        Sonicare's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

        Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

        Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

        2-minute timer helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time

        Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

        Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

        30 seconds interval timer indicates when you have completed each quadrant of your mouth and signals for you to move on resulting in more consistent cleaning throughout your mouth

        Angled brush head neck for better reach to back teeth

        Uniquely angled brush head neck makes it easier to reach back teeth, removing plaque in those hard-to-reach areas.

        Clinically proven safe and gentle

        Your Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush is safe to use on: braces (brush heads wear out sooner when used on braces), dental restorations (fillings, crowns, veneers) and periodontal pockets.

        Easy-start program to acclimate to the Sonicare experience

        Gently increases power over first 14 uses to ease into the Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush experience

        Helps whiten teeth

        Helps remove and reduce stains on your teeth for a brighter smile.

        Removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

        Patented Sonic Technology removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

        Dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

        Sonicare's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

        Technical Specifications

        • Cleaning performance

          Performance
          Better plaque removal than a manual toothbrush
          Health benefits
          Helps improve gum health
          Whitening benefits
          Helps remove tea, coffee and other stains
          Brush heads
          1 ProResults standard brush head for an All-Around Clean
          Speed
          Up to 31,000 brush strokes per minute
          Timer
          Smartimer and quadpacer

        • Ease of use

          Battery indicator
          Light in power button blinks to indicate when to recharge
          Brush head system
          Easy snap-on brush heads for optimal hygiene
          Brushing time
          42 2-minute brushings OR 3 weeks
          Handle
          Slim ergonomic design for easy handling.

        • Items included

          Brush head color rings
          3 color rings for easy sharing
          Charger
          1 charger
          Travel charger
          1

        • Technical specifications

          Battery
          Rechargeable
          Operating time (full to empty)
          Fully charged should provide 20 2-min. brushings

        • Design and finishing

          Color
          White

        • Service

          Warranty
          2-year limited warranty

        • Power

          Voltage
          Multi-voltage charger

        • Features

          Quadpacer
          Encourages attentive brushing of each quadrant of the mouth
          Rechargeable battery
          Yes
          Smartimer
          2-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing

