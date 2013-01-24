Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

EN
FR
1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 30 day return guarantee

    • Free shipping on orders over $50

    • Free return

    Electric toothbrushes

    Philips Sonicare

    Rechargeable Sonic Toothbrush

    HX6982/03
    Sonicare
    Overall Rating / 5
    Sonicare
    • Redefine Clean Redefine Clean Redefine Clean
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Sonicare Rechargeable Sonic Toothbrush

      HX6982/03
      Overall Rating / 5

      Redefine Clean

      Innovative technology delivers better results. Now there's a guaranteed way to better oral health. It's the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare that adapts to your oral care needs. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Sonicare Rechargeable Sonic Toothbrush

      Redefine Clean

      Innovative technology delivers better results. Now there's a guaranteed way to better oral health. It's the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare that adapts to your oral care needs. See all benefits

      Redefine Clean

      Innovative technology delivers better results. Now there's a guaranteed way to better oral health. It's the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare that adapts to your oral care needs. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Sonicare Rechargeable Sonic Toothbrush

      Redefine Clean

      Innovative technology delivers better results. Now there's a guaranteed way to better oral health. It's the new Philips Sonicare FlexCare that adapts to your oral care needs. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all flexcare

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Rechargeable Sonic Toothbrush

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Redefine Clean

        with FlexCare features

        • R 900 series

        Designed for a better fit with your mouth

        ProResult brush head's contour fit, wider bristle range, and broader sweeping motion provides better tooth coverage.

        3 Flexible brushing modes, 2 Personalized cleaning routines

        3 Flexible brushing modes, 2 Personalized cleaning routines.

        Go Care: 1-minute brushing cycle for a quick clean

        One-minute brushing cycle in the Clean mode, for a quick clean.

        Max Care: 3-minutes for an extended care routine

        3-minutes for an extended care routine.

        Technical Specifications

        • Features

          Rechargeable Battery
          Smartimer
          2-min. timer helps to ensure recommended brushing
          Quadpacer
          Interval timer
          Easy-start
          Gently increases power over first 14 uses
          Deluxe recharge gauge
          Light signal helps track battery charge

        • Technical Specifications

          Voltage
          Multi-Voltage Charger  V
          Speed
          31,000 brush strokes per minute(s)
          Battery type
          Lithium Ion rechargeable battery
          Operating Time (Full to Empty)
          Fully charged should provide 20 2-min. brushings

        • Weight and dimensions

          F-box dimensions
          6.75 x 9.25 x 3.75 (WxHxD)  in
          F-box weight
          1.93  lb
          A-box dimensions
          11.825 x 7.25 x 10 (LxWxH)  in
          A-box weight
          6.3  lb

        • Design & Finish

          Chrome front panel
          Color
          Medical Blue
          Material handle
          ABS/PA, TPE
          Material Brush Head
          PCTA, TPE, with nylon bristles

        • Items Included

          Deluxe Soft Travel Case
          1
          FlexCare Handle
          1
          Standard ProResults brush head
          1  pcs
          Deluxe Charger with cord wrap & brush head storage
          1  pcs
          Compact ProResults brush head
          1  pcs
          Educational DVD
          1
          Additional brush head color code rings
          3  pcs

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Extended warranty on selected products

            Easy access to product support

            Sign up to hear from us about products and promotions

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact Philips