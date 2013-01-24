Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
    HX7012/05
      The Philips Sonicare HX7012/05 e-Series brush heads are visibly angled for better reach within the mouth, providing a thorough every day clean, while massaging and stimulating gums.

      The Philips Sonicare HX7012/05 e-Series brush heads are visibly angled for better reach within the mouth, providing a thorough every day clean, while massaging and stimulating gums.

        Classic Clean

        Screw-on electric toothbrush head

        • 2-pack
        Unique angled neck helps you reach back teeth

        Unique angled neck helps you reach back teeth

        The slim angled neck enables you to easily maneuver the toothbrush head, particularly in hard-to-reach areas to remove plaque.

        Screw-on brush head for our original Sonicare handles

        Screw-on brush head that will fit our original Sonicare handles

        Reminder bristles ensure you are getting an effective clean

        Reminder bristles let's you know when to replace the brush head. After three months of normal use bristles exhibit fatigue, and brush heads are less effective. Replace your brush heads every 3 months.

        Technical Specifications

        • Ease of use

          Suitable for these models
          • Elite
          • Essence
          • CleanCare
          • Xtreme
          • Advance

        • Technical specifications

          Operating time
          For optimal results, a new brush head is recommended every three months.
          Replacement
          Reminder Bristles fade when a replacement is needed.

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions brush head packaging
          21.6 h X 9.0 w X 4.1 d  cm
          Weight brush head packaging
          0.096  kg

