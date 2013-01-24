Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
      Philips Sonicare e-Series Standard sonic toothbrush heads

HX7026/30

      HX7026/30
      Overall Rating / 5

      Classic power. Classic clean.

      Philips Sonicare E-Series is recommended for those with a focus on effective plaque removal every day.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Sonicare e-Series Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      Classic power. Classic clean.

      Philips Sonicare E-Series is recommended for those with a focus on effective plaque removal every day. See all benefits

      Classic power. Classic clean.

      Philips Sonicare E-Series is recommended for those with a focus on effective plaque removal every day. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Philips Sonicare e-Series Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      Classic power. Classic clean.

      Philips Sonicare E-Series is recommended for those with a focus on effective plaque removal every day. See all benefits

        Classic power. Classic clean.

        A fresh start to better oral health

        • 6-pack
        • Standard size
        • Screw-on
        Our classic brush head

        Our classic brush head

        This Philips Sonicare toothbrush head features a contoured profile to naturally fit the shape of your teeth for a thorough clean.

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

        Screw-on system design for Essence, Elite, Xtreme, Advance

        Screw-on system design for Essence, Elite, Xtreme, Advance

        The Philips Sonicare E-Series brush heads screws-on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning.

        Part of a better oral healthcare routine

        Part of a better oral healthcare routine

        Like all authentic Philips Sonicare branded brush heads, this brush head is safe on teeth and gums. Each brush head has been quality tested for exceptional performance and durability.

        Reminder bristles ensure your most effective clean

        Reminder bristles ensure your most effective clean

        At first glance it may not be obvious, but brush heads lose stiffness and gradually wear down over months of normal use. Our blue reminder bristles fade to white and help you recognize when it's time for a replacement. For optimal results, replace your brush head every three months.

        Technical Specifications

        • Items included

          Brush heads
          6 e-Series standard

        • Compatibility

          Brush head system
          Screw-on
          Suitable for these models
          Essence+

        • Design and finishing

          Bristle stiffness feel
          Medium
          Color
          White
          Reminder bristles
          Blue bristle color fade away
          Size
          Standard

        • Quality and performance

          Replacement
          Every 3 months
          Tested
          for optimal usage

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

