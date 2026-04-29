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2 year warranty

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All series

Philips Sonicare AirFloss Interdental - Rechargeable

Discontinued

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Philips Sonicare AirFlossInterdental - Rechargeable

HX8111/02

Philips Sonicare AirFloss Interdental - Rechargeable

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual

  • PDF file, 1.4 MB
  • 22 October 2020

Quick Start Guide

  • PDF file, 631.4 kB
  • 22 October 2020

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